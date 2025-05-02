Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

The test flights incorporated Sikorsky's MATRIX autonomy suite with Rain's wildfire mission software, enabling precise detection, planning, and water drops on active fire targets. Conducted at 3,300 feet in wildfire-prone terrain with wind gusts up to 30 knots, the demonstrations involved both propane and live brush fires.
"Sikorsky and Rain have integrated two autonomy systems... With this layered autonomy system, incident commanders and pilots can choose a level of autonomy suitable for their mission," said Sikorsky Vice President and General Manager Rich Benton.
Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District prepared controlled burns for the tests. Rain's mission autonomy allowed ground operators to direct the Black Hawk to water sources, coordinate hover bucket fills, and calculate drop timing based on thermal sensor data and environmental factors such as wind speed and direction.
The autonomous Black Hawk, equipped with MATRIX flight controls, satellite communications, and onboard thermal and vision sensors, operated without pilot input during fire suppression drops. A 324-gallon Bambi Bucket attached to a 40-foot line was used, filled from a 189,000-gallon water tank supplied by Wildfire Water Solutions.
The aircraft completed 24 hours of flight over two weeks. Observers from CAL FIRE, Orange County Fire Authority, and the U.S. Forest Service attended. In one test, the Black Hawk coordinated with a crewed Sikorsky S-76 helicopter to confirm interoperability within a shared Fire Traffic Area.
"Of all the tools we have to keep wildfires small, none are more effective than rapid suppression on initial attack," said Chief Dan Munsey of the San Bernardino County Fire District. "Autonomous aircraft-both crewed and uncrewed-can increase flexibility and capacity for on-the-ground incident commanders."
The Black Hawk used in testing shares design elements with the S-70 Firehawk helicopters already in use by CAL FIRE and other agencies, which operate 24 such aircraft equipped with 1,000-gallon belly tanks. CAL FIRE is scheduled to receive three additional Firehawks this year.
"These initial attack flight tests... were of the highest value to Rain and Sikorsky," said Maxwell Brodie, CEO of Rain. "We thank California's firefighters for their considerable interest to help us showcase the benefits of autonomy as a tool to support the safety, efficacy, and efficiency of wildfire response."
The demonstration received partial support from a PG and E research and development grant.
