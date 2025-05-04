Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim



by Mark Moran



Washington DC (UPI) May 4, 2025



An Israel-based Patriot air defense system is being moved to Ukraine to help in its ongoing battle against a three-year long Russian invasion, officials announced Sunday.

The system will be sent after it is refurbished, and Western allies have said Germany and Greece could also send an additional one.

The deployment of the Patriot system is a continuation of the previous administration's commitment to send more defense weapons to Kyiv. In September, Former President Joe Biden arranged a deal with Israel to send the missile defense system to Ukraine, before Donald Trump was re-elected.

Trump administration officials said "it continues to provide equipment to Ukraine from previously authorized" agreements, The New York Times reported.

The Trump administration has said in recent weeks that it wants an end to the war in Ukraine but the chances of a quick resolution have taken a hit in recent weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a drone attack on key Ukrainian infrastructure on the eve of a proposed ceasefire.

Kyiv media reported that four people have been killed and at least 30 more injured in a barrage of drone attacks in recent days, including 11 children.

"Air defenses shot down 69 drones, while 80 vanished from radars -- likely used as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's defenses," the Kyiv Independent reported. "The assault was countered with electronic warfare units, aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, and mobile fire groups."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said "a real ceasefire is necessary ... to bring the war to an end."

Russia is calling for a ceasefire on May 9, the Independent reported.

Related Links

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

