Pakistan tests missile weapons system amid India standoff



by AFP Staff Writers



Islamabad (AFP) May 3, 2025



Pakistan's military said it carried out a "training launch" of a surface-to-surface missile weapons system on Saturday, further heightening tensions with India after last month's deadly attack in disputed Kashmir.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists last month in Indian-administered Kashmir, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's military said Saturday it conducted a "successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System", a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres (279 miles).

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," Pakistan's military said in a statement.

It did not say where the test took place.

The missile training launch comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond to the attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and called for an independent probe.

This week Islamabad warned of an imminent air strike from its neighbour, and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad -- who have fought several wars over the disputed Kashmir region -- to de-escalate.

Neighbouring China has urged "restraint", with the European Union warning Friday that the situation was "alarming.

In an interview with Fox News, US Vice President JD Vance called on India to respond to the attack in a way "that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict".

He also urged Pakistan to "make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with".

- 'Message to the world' -

Analysts in Pakistan told AFP the missile launch was a warning shot.

"It clearly indicates that we have resources to counter India. This is not a message only for India but the rest of the world that we are well-prepared," said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a military analyst.

On Friday, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir presided over a meeting of his top commanders about the "current Pakistan-India standoff", a military statement said.

Munir "underscored the critical importance of heightened vigilance and proactive readiness across all fronts".

Since the attack -- the deadliest in Kashmir on civilians in years -- India and Pakistan have exchanged tit-for-tat diplomatic barbs and expulsions, and shut border crossings.

The two sides have exchanged gunfire for nine consecutive nights along the militarised Line of Control, the de facto border, according to Indian defence sources.

Muslim-majority Kashmir, a region of around 15 million people, is divided but claimed in full between Pakistan and India.

Rebels on the Indian side have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India regularly blames its neighbour for backing gunmen behind the insurgency.

Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only supports Kashmir's struggle for self-determination and regularly denounces rights abuses in the region.

Related Links

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

