Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Pakistan tests missile weapons system amid India standoff
Pakistan tests missile weapons system amid India standoff
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Islamabad (AFP) May 3, 2025

Pakistan's military said it carried out a "training launch" of a surface-to-surface missile weapons system on Saturday, further heightening tensions with India after last month's deadly attack in disputed Kashmir.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists last month in Indian-administered Kashmir, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's military said Saturday it conducted a "successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System", a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres (279 miles).

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," Pakistan's military said in a statement.

It did not say where the test took place.

The missile training launch comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond to the attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and called for an independent probe.

This week Islamabad warned of an imminent air strike from its neighbour, and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad -- who have fought several wars over the disputed Kashmir region -- to de-escalate.

Neighbouring China has urged "restraint", with the European Union warning Friday that the situation was "alarming.

In an interview with Fox News, US Vice President JD Vance called on India to respond to the attack in a way "that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict".

He also urged Pakistan to "make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with".

- 'Message to the world' -

Analysts in Pakistan told AFP the missile launch was a warning shot.

"It clearly indicates that we have resources to counter India. This is not a message only for India but the rest of the world that we are well-prepared," said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a military analyst.

On Friday, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir presided over a meeting of his top commanders about the "current Pakistan-India standoff", a military statement said.

Munir "underscored the critical importance of heightened vigilance and proactive readiness across all fronts".

Since the attack -- the deadliest in Kashmir on civilians in years -- India and Pakistan have exchanged tit-for-tat diplomatic barbs and expulsions, and shut border crossings.

The two sides have exchanged gunfire for nine consecutive nights along the militarised Line of Control, the de facto border, according to Indian defence sources.

Muslim-majority Kashmir, a region of around 15 million people, is divided but claimed in full between Pakistan and India.

Rebels on the Indian side have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India regularly blames its neighbour for backing gunmen behind the insurgency.

Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only supports Kashmir's struggle for self-determination and regularly denounces rights abuses in the region.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Nobel laureates urge Trump, Putin to meet on denuclearisation
 Geneva (AFP) April 28, 2025
 Three Nobel Peace Prize-winning groups campaigning to eliminate nuclear weapons joined forces on Monday to urge the US and Russian presidents to meet and agree on significant denuclearisation. The joint appeal came from Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo, which won last year's Nobel; 2017 laureate the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN); and the 1985 winner, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. They sent a joint letter to the two leade ... read more
NUKEWARS
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
NUKEWARS
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
NUKEWARS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
NUKEWARS
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
NUKEWARS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
NUKEWARS
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
NUKEWARS
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade

 Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.