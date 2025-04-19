Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned



by Mike Heuer



Washington DC (UPI) Apr 19, 2025



Three Department of Defense officials were fired on Friday and another was reassigned following an internal investigation to identify alleged leakers of sensitive information.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's former senior adviser Dan Caldwell and deputy chief of staff Dan Selnick were fired on Friday following an internal investigation to identify alleged leakers, Politico, CBS News and Fox News reported.

Colin Carroll, who was chief of staff for Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, also was put on administrative leave.

Hegseth's chief of staff Joe Kaspar also is leaving his position but will be reassigned.

DOD officials are discussing more potential firings, although all staffing changes will not be official until Hegseth okays them.

Kaspar in March ordered an internal investigation to identify the sources of sensitive information leaked to media. The investigation included polygraph tests.

He announced the investigation on the same date that Pentagon officials denied media reports claiming entrepreneur and Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk would visit the Pentagon to attend a classified meeting to discuss plans in the event of a war with China.

Other alleged media leaks include military plans regarding the Panama Canal, another aircraft carrier to be deployed to the Red Sea and halting intelligence collection on behalf of Ukraine.

The internal investigation continues and is looking at other potential leaks to news media, CBS News reported.

At least two of those whose firings were announced have hired legal representation to file claims of wrongful termination, Politico reported.

A source told Politico Hegseth named advisers who don't support him as the Defense Department's secretary and more firings are possible.

Friday's firings came after the Department of Defense fired former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

Former Biden administration Assistant Defense Secretary Chris Meagher said the firings are indicative of Hegseth's lack of experience despite his confirmation as Defense Secretary.

"Everything we've seen since then ... has only confirmed he doesn't have what it takes to lead," Meagher told Politico.

