Powerful south Syria armed faction says to integrate into government forces

The Eighth Brigade, the most prominent armed faction in southern Syria, announced its dissolution and placed its weapons and personnel at the disposal of the Syrian defence ministry, according to a statement read by the official spokesman on Sunday in a video recording.
"We, members, soldiers and officers of what was previously known as the Eighth Brigade, officially announce the dissolution of this formation and handing over all its military and human capacities to the defence ministry," said Colonel Mohamed al-Hourani.
"This decision stems from our commitment to national unity and enhancing security and stability and adherence to state sovereignty," said Hourani.
The Eighth Brigade is part of the Southern Operations Room, a coalition of armed groups, also led by Awdeh, from the southern province of Daraa formed on December 6 to help topple longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.
Assad was toppled two days later following a lightning offensive by rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led HTS, has since been named Syria's interim president and appointed a cabinet last month.
The SOR was notably absent from a December 25 meeting during which other rebel factions agreed to disband and join a future army.
Awdeh's forces, including the Eighth Brigade, held on to their weapons and maintained their presence on the ground.
Sunday's announcement comes after two days of unrest between the forces of the Eighth Brigade and those of the new authorities.
Daraa returned to Assad control in 2018, but under a deal mediated by Russia, rebels were allowed to keep their weapons and continue to ensure security in their region.
In March, Syria's new authorities reached a deal with the autonomous Kurdish administration in the country's northeast to integrate its institutions into the national government.
Negotiations are also ongoing with various representatives of the Druze minority in southern Syria, aiming to incorporate armed groups into the new military.
