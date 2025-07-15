Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal
Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal
 By Danny Kemp in Washington with Victoria Lukovenko in Kyiv and Florent Vergnes in eastern Ukraine
 Washington (AFP) July 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday to end its war in Ukraine within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions, as he laid out plans for infusions of weaponry for Kyiv via NATO.

Trump said he was "very, very unhappy" with Vladimir Putin, underlining his insistence that his patience had finally snapped with the Russian leader's refusal to end the deadly conflict.

"We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 percent," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Republican added that they would be "secondary tariffs" that target Russia's remaining trade partners -- seeking to impede Moscow's ability to survive already sweeping Western sanctions.

Russia's top trading partner last year was China, accounting for about 34 percent, followed distantly by India, Turkey and Belarus, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

Trump and Rutte also unveiled a deal under which the NATO military alliance would buy billions of dollars of arms from the United States -- including Patriot anti-missile batteries -- and send them to Ukraine.

"This is really big," said Rutte, as he touted a deal aimed at easing Trump's long-held complaints that the United States is paying more than European and NATO allies to aid Ukraine.

Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Britain were among the buyers helping Ukraine, added the NATO chief.

"If I was Vladimir Putin today and heard you speaking... I would reconsider that I should take negotiations about Ukraine more seriously," said Rutte.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with Trump and was "grateful" for the arms deal.

In a BBC interview published Tuesday, Trump expressed disappointment with Putin.

"I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him," the US president said.

When asked if he trusted the Russian leader, Trump replied: "I trust almost no one."

- Growing frustration -

Trump attempted a rapprochement with Putin shortly after starting his second term, having campaigned on a pledge to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours.

His pivot towards Putin sparked fears in Kyiv that he was about to sell out Ukraine, especially after he and his team berated Zelensky in the Oval Office in February.

But in recent weeks, Trump has shown increasing frustration with Putin, as Russian has stepped up attacks rather than halting them.

Trump said his wife Melania had helped change his thinking about Putin.

"I go home, I tell the First Lady, 'you know, I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation,'" Trump said. "And she said, 'Oh really? Another city was just hit.'"

He added of Putin: "I don't want to say he's an assassin, but he's a tough guy."

Washington has also U-turned on pausing some arms deliveries to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin would play a "decisive role" in the new weapons plan.

But EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Trump's sanctions deadline was too far into the future. "Fifty days is a very long time if we see that they are killing innocent civilians every day," she said.

Beijing opposed what it called attempts at "coercion", including "all illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction."

"Coercion and pressure will not solve problems," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

- 'Better late than never' -

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who are pushing a bipartisan bill on Russia secondary sanctions, praised Trump's "powerful" ultimatum to Russia.

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Monday for what Zelensky called a "productive meeting."

One Ukrainian soldier deployed in the war-scarred east of the country, who identified himself by his call sign Grizzly, welcomed Trump's promise of fresh air defense systems.

"Better late than never," the 29-year-old told AFP.

Russian forces meanwhile said on Monday they had captured new territory in eastern Ukraine with the seizure of one village in the Donetsk region and another in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Its forces also killed at least three civilians in the eastern Kharkiv and Sumy regions on Monday, Ukrainian officials said.

In Kyiv, Zelensky also proposed a major political shake-up, recommending economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko take over as prime minister, and appointing incumbent Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as defense minister.

burs/cdl/lb

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Netanyahu, Trump to talk about Iran, Hamas in White House meeting today
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 7, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet President Donald Trump in the White House early Monday evening in an effort to broker a truce with Hamas in Gaza and nine days after the United States bombed nuclear sites in Iran. It is Netanyahu's third visit to the White House since Trump became president again on Jan. 20. The two leaders were to meet for dinner, which is closed to the media. Trump has proposed a 60-day truce that involves the release of 10 live Israeli hostag ... read more
WAR REPORT
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill

 Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Inside the U.S. Space-Based Missile Interceptor: A Game Changer for Missile Defense

 York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
WAR REPORT
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
WAR REPORT
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting

 Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces

 Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine

 Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires
WAR REPORT
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
WAR REPORT
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
WAR REPORT
Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks

 Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat

 US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine

 Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy
WAR REPORT
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing

 Macron wraps up UK state visit with defence pact 'reboot'

 Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta

 China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.