 Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) July 14, 2025

A drone packed with explosives was shot down Monday near Arbil airport, which hosts US troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish security forces said.

"At 02:20 (1120 GMT) an explosive-laden drone was downed near Arbil International Airport, without causing casualties or damage," said the counterterrorism services of the Kurdistan region.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the drone, the second intercepted near the airport this month.

Arbil airport, which includes a base for the US-led international anti-jihadist coalition, was frequently targeted by rocket and drone attacks in previous years.

On July 3, authorities said a drone was downed near the airport, with the regional interior ministry blaming the Popular Mobilization Forces for the attack.

The PMF -- Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic -- is a coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitary forces now integrated into the regular armed forces.

The federal government in Baghdad rejected the accusation of "an official Iraqi security institution".

It is "entirely unacceptable under any pretext, particularly as it was made in the absence of evidence", the government said.

In the past few weeks, Iraq has seen a spate of drone and rocket attacks, including several drones landing in open areas.

Long plagued by conflict, Iraq has been a frequent battleground for such attacks, often linked to regional proxy struggles.

The country has only recently begun to regain a measure of stability after decades of war and upheaval.

UAV NEWS
