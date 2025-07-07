Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Netanyahu, Trump to talk about Iran, Hamas in White House meeting today
Netanyahu, Trump to talk about Iran, Hamas in White House meeting today
 by Allen Cone
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet President Donald Trump in the White House early Monday evening in an effort to broker a truce with Hamas in Gaza and nine days after the United States bombed nuclear sites in Iran.

It is Netanyahu's third visit to the White House since Trump became president again on Jan. 20.

The two leaders were to meet for dinner, which is closed to the media.

Trump has proposed a 60-day truce that involves the release of 10 live Israeli hostages and 18 deceased ones as a way to work toward a peace agreement.

Netanyahu has been unwilling to sign a deal to end the war, which began Oct. 7, 2023, when the militants invaded Israel from Gaza. Netanyahu has vowed to eliminate Hamas.

And Hamas won't release all of the remaining hostages unless Israel withdraws its forces and agrees to let Hamas control all of Gaza.

Netanyahu wants Arab countries to control Gaza and provide security with Palestinians unaffiliated with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, Axios reported. Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia oppose this and want some role for the Palestinian Authority.

There are 2.2 million Palestinians on the Gaza Strip of 131 square miles.

Israel and Hamas previously had two cease-fires. The first one lasted four days in November 2023. The last one went from Jan. 19 to March 1, during which 25 Israeli living hostages and 1,737 Palestinian prisoners were released. Weeks later, Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza and ended humanitarian aid, which later resumed in late May by U.S.-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

While Netanyahu headed to the United States on Sunday, Israeli negotiators went to Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas about a possible accord. Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has worked on agreements between Israel-Hamas and Israel-Iran.

The two leaders also plan to discuss the situation Iran. Trump wants a nuclear deal with the nation after the United States used B-2 jets to send bombs deep into the ground at the nuclear sites.

Trump said the bomb targets were "obliterated" but the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said the nation's uranium enrichment program has only been set back months.

Many leaders worldwide are fearful that Iran is developing a nuclear bomb.

"We're working on a lot of things with Israel, and one of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran," Trump told reporters on Sunday. "They have to give up all of the things that you know so well."

Trump wants no uranium enrichment in Iran.

Netanyahu opposed the nuclear accord in 2015 that Trump withdrew from in 2018 during his first term in office.

"For the first time in history, the United States and Israel have gone to war together jointly in offensive operations against the military capabilities of a primary common adversary," John Hannah, senior Fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told Fox News. "That's a very big deal."

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 1, 2025
Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night. The president revealed, in a post on Truth Social, that his administration had just wrapped up a long meeting. "My representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-day cease-fire, during which time we will work with all part ... read more
WAR REPORT
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals

 NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
WAR REPORT
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn

 Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
WAR REPORT
Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires

 Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network

 Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv

 Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
WAR REPORT
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement

 France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
WAR REPORT
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
WAR REPORT
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine

 Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy

 Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office

 German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched
WAR REPORT
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns

 Celebrations for Dalai Lama's 90th reflect challenges ahead

 Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin

 China says Dalai Lama successor must be approved by Beijing
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.