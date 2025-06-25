Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
 by AFP Staff Writers
 The Hague (AFP) June 25, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he had discussed buying US air-defence systems with President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of NATO's summit in The Hague.

Ukraine is scrambling to protect its skies after Russia intensified aerial attacks, launching hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles almost every day, killing civilians and damaging houses and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, a Russian drone and missile barrage on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region killed 21 and wounded over 300, including 10 children.

"We discussed the protection of our people with the President -- first and foremost, the purchase of American air-defence systems," Zelensky said on social media.

He added that Kyiv was "ready to buy this equipment and support American weapons manufacturers" and that "Europe can help."

When asked if he would supply Ukraine with the Patriot missiles, one of the most advanced air defence systems in the world, Trump vaguely promised "to see if we can make some available", adding that Washington was also supplying Israel with them.

The two leaders have also discussed a potential joint drone production, Zelensky said, describing the 50-minute exchange with Trump as "good" and "substantive".

"Couldn't have been nicer," Trump said, after the closely watched meeting held behind closed doors.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
 Stockholm (AFP) June 23, 2025
 Sweden's government on Monday announced that it was buying German-made air defence systems for nine billion kronor ($930 million), as the Nordic country has begun ramping up defence spending. The IRIS-T SLM, made by Germany's Diehl, is a medium range air defence missile system. "This air defence system is the first we are acquiring and perhaps one of the most important capabilities Sweden has acquired since our Patriot purchase in the 1990s," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conferenc ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
MISSILE NEWS
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn

 Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south

 Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
MISSILE NEWS
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
MISSILE NEWS
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
MISSILE NEWS
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
MISSILE NEWS
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.

 NATO agrees to 5% GDP for defense after Trump reaffirms commitment

 Spain publishes NATO letter to back spending exemption claim

 Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
MISSILE NEWS
China helpless as Middle East war craters regional leverage: analysts

 'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis

 Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

 Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.