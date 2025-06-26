Military Space News
 York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 26, 2025

York Space Systems has announced the successful launch and early contact of its Dragoon satellite, a defense-focused mission developed for the Space Development Agency (SDA) under an accelerated timeline. The satellite lifted off on June 23, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Within two hours of deployment, York established communications with the spacecraft.

Originally derived from York's T1DES contract with SDA, the Dragoon mission was isolated and expedited to fulfill a newly identified agency requirement. York repurposed an in-production spacecraft, completed integration and testing, and readied it for launch within several months, showcasing its capacity to deliver operational assets at speed.

"The Dragoon mission showcases exactly why our rapid mission delivery model matters," said Melanie Preisser, GM and Executive VP at York. "When SDA needed this capability sooner, we didn't just accelerate, we delivered. That kind of responsiveness is what today's defense posture demands."

Based on York's LX-CLASS platform, Dragoon integrates secure tactical satellite communications (TACSATCOM) from low Earth orbit. This platform also supports future contributions to SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), including advanced missile warning and autonomous mission operations, encompassing design, software, and ground control.

York's vertically integrated strategy fuses spacecraft production, software-defined operations, and autonomous ground systems into a unified framework, aiming to maximize adaptability and mission success in dynamic defense environments.

"York was founded on the belief that the U.S. needed a faster, more adaptive way to build and operate space-based systems," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "What we're doing now-fielding fully integrated, mission-ready platforms in months, not years-isn't just a manufacturing achievement. It's the new model for how modern defense capabilities are delivered."

Following the Dragoon deployment, York plans to launch four additional distinct missions by the end of 2025.

