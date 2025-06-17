B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 17, 2025



Sandia National Laboratories has completed the first production unit (FPU) of the B61-13 gravity bomb nearly a year ahead of schedule, marking a significant achievement in U.S. nuclear modernization efforts. The unit was assembled in May at the Pantex Plant, just over a year after Congress authorized program funding.

As the lead systems integrator and design agency for the bomb's nonnuclear components, Sandia capitalized on the structural and design similarities between the B61-13 and its predecessor, the B61-12. "The reason it was possible to move so quickly is the similitude between the two bombs," said Sandia manager Lysle Serna. "We were able to leverage a lot of B61-12 qualification data as well as the Pantex assembly and disassembly processes and procedures."

Arthur Gariety, weapon systems lead for the B61-13, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the reuse of design and safety data from the B61-12 enabled rapid progress. "Had those similarities not been there, we wouldn't have been able to achieve the first production unit as quickly as we did," he said.

The effort drew on years of technical experience from staff who transitioned from the B61-12 program, supported by early studies dating back to 2022 and formal engineering efforts initiated under Phase 6.4 in 2024. Serna praised the team's dedication: "This team has been working at double speed since 2018 to solve technical challenges. They always find a way to succeed."

External contributions were also vital. Early component deliveries from the Y-12 National Security Complex and Kansas City National Security Campus ensured timely assembly. "It was a highly collaborative process across the nuclear security enterprise," Gariety said. "When everyone gets on the same page, we can do great things to support the mission."

In May, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright presided over the diamond stamping ceremony for the first completed unit. "The remarkable speed of the B61-13's production is a testament to the ingenuity of our scientists and engineers and the urgency we face to fortify deterrence in a volatile new age," Wright said.

The B61-13 offers a higher yield than the B61-12, while maintaining its predecessor's enhanced safety, security, and precision features. It does not add to the total stockpile size, as production plans for the B61-12 were scaled back proportionally.

Program efforts now transition to Design Review and Acceptance Group evaluations and preparation for full-rate production.

