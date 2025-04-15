Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Trump resurrects ghost of US military bases in Panama
Trump resurrects ghost of US military bases in Panama
 By Juan Jose Rodriguez
 Panama City (AFP) April 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump's bid to take back control of the Panama Canal has put his counterpart Jose Raul Mulino in a difficult position and revived fears in the Central American country that US military bases will return.

After Trump vowed to reclaim the interoceanic waterway from Chinese influence, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an agreement with the Mulino administration last week for the United States to deploy troops in areas adjacent to the canal.

For more than two decades, after handing over control of the strategically vital waterway to Panama in 1999 and dismantling the bases that protected it, Washington has regularly conducted maneuvers in the country.

So what is changing and why is the new agreement causing controversy?

- Will US military bases return? -

Although the agreement does not allow the United States to build its own permanent bases, Washington will be able to maintain a long-term rotational force in Panama, similar to the one it has in Australia and other countries, for training, exercises and "other activities."

The United States will be able to deploy an unspecified number of personnel to three bases that Washington built when it previously had an enclave in the canal zone.

That is a "flagrant violation" of the constitution, which prohibits foreign bases, and the 1977 handover treaties that establish the "neutrality" of the canal and permit only Panama to have military forces on national territory, Euclides Tapia, a Panamanian professor of international relations, told AFP.

But there is a loophole: one of the treaties "allows the US to defend the canal when it feels the neutrality is jeopardized," said Will Freeman, an expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, a US-based think tank.

Benjamin Gedan, former director for South America on the US National Security Council, argues that Panama has cooperated with the United States in securing the canal.

Panamanian lawyer Arturo Hoyos sees no violation of laws or treaties, as the new agreement allows "joint" operations.

- Is Mulino in trouble? -

Mulino's government says that the facilities and land belong to Panama and will be for "joint use" by US and Panamanian security forces.

He maintains that he has not ceded an inch of sovereignty to Trump, a natural right-wing ally.

The agreement is a "trade-off" because it "limits the Trump administration's pressure tactics and hostility and maybe the scope of the concessions" by Panama, Freeman said.

"The risk that nobody's pricing in, at least on the US side, is that they make Mulino a lame duck" by humiliating him, leaving the Panamanian leader "unable to govern," he added.

Former presidential candidate Ricardo Lombana accused Mulino of "camouflaging" military bases and disguising "surrender" as "cooperation."

"The United States is recolonizing and reoccupying us," said Julio Yao, who advised the Panamanian government in the 1977 negotiations.

Gedan, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, believes Panamanians "are not willing" to allow the return of US bases due to the trauma of the past occupation of the canal zone and the 1989 US invasion to overthrow dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega.

- What does Trump really want? -

The United States considers a Hong Kong company's operation of ports at both ends of the canal to be a threat to its national security.

"Trump wants to minimize the risk of Beijing blocking the canal to prevent the passage of military vessels in a potential conflict," Gedan said.

Natasha Lindstaedt, an expert at Britain's University of Essex, sees the US moves as "part of a larger conflict with China as the US is trying to curb China's influence in Panama and the region more generally."

Freeman said that the Trump administration "most likely is trying to show that if it wanted to, it could close the canal to Chinese commerce as a way of exerting pressure on China, either not to invade Taiwan or in the event of a conflict over Taiwan."

"What we're seeing in Panama is also about Trump's doctrine of peace through strength," he said.

But Tapia was skeptical that China really poses a threat, suggesting the threats were aimed at boosting Trump's domestic support.

"Canada becoming part of the United States or saying that they will take over the canal and Greenland is just a gimmick aimed at the American public," he said.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Estonia navy detains suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker
 Tallinn (AFP) April 11, 2025
 Estonia's navy said it detained on Friday an oil tanker believed to belong to Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Gulf of Finland in order to check its papers. The navy stressed that there was no danger to critical infrastructure. Previous incidents had seen underwater cables damaged in suspected sabotage. Security analysts say Russia is operating a large "shadow fleet" of hundreds of vessels, seeking to dodge the sanctions Western nations imposed on its oil exports over the war in Ukraine. Sev ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky

 Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
FLOATING STEEL
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 Russian strike on city centre in Ukraine's Sumy kills 21

 US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
FLOATING STEEL
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
FLOATING STEEL
CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
FLOATING STEEL
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
FLOATING STEEL
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China

 US Senate approves Trump's nominee for top military officer

 Court to rule on Danish arms sales to Israel case
FLOATING STEEL
Beijing slams 'manipulation and hype' over Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine

 E. Europe watching closely as US weighs troop numbers

 Trump carves up world and international order with it

 Xi calls on China, Vietnam to 'oppose unilateral bullying' on regional tour
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.