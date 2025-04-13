Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 WHO says child killed after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital
WHO says child killed after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital
 By Youssef Hassouna
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) April 13, 2025

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, killing a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.

Since the outbreak of war, tens of thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in hospitals, many of which have suffered severe damage in the ongoing hostilities.

"A child died due to disruption of care" at the Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza after a strike, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The emergency room, laboratory, emergency room X-ray machines and the pharmacy were destroyed," he added. "The hospital was forced to move 50 patients to other hospitals. 40 critical patients couldn't be moved."

The military said it targeted a Hamas "command and control centre" at the hospital, a claim the Palestinian group denied.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the strike came "minutes after the (Israeli) army's warning to evacuate".

AFP photographs showed massive slabs of concrete and twisted metal scattered across the site after the strike.

The blast left a gaping hole in one of the hospital's buildings, with iron doors torn from their hinges.

Another air strike Sunday on a vehicle in the city of Deir el-Balah killed seven people including six brothers, the civil defence agency said.

- Patients on streets -

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reiterated Sunday that the military would expand its offensive if Hamas "persists in its refusal" to free the remaining hostages.

"Gaza will become smaller and more isolated, and more of its residents will be forced to evacuate from the combat zones," he said, adding that hundreds of thousands had already evacuated.

Patients, relatives and medical personnel found themselves stranded in the streets after the strike on Al-Ahli hospital.

Naela Imad, 42, had been sheltering at the hospital but had to rush out of the complex.

"Just as we reached the hospital gate, they bombed it. It was a massive explosion," she told AFP.

"Now, me and my children are out on the street... The hospital was our last refuge."

Hamas condemned what it described as a "savage crime" committed by Israel.

Qatar, which helped mediate a fragile ceasefire between the warring parties that fell apart last month, denounced it as "a heinous crime", as did Saudi Arabia.

Also on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for advocating a Palestinian state.

"President Macron is gravely mistaken in continuing to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our land -- a state whose sole aspiration is the destruction of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Macron, in an interview to France 5 this week, stated that France could take the step at a UN conference in New York in June, saying he hoped this would trigger a reciprocal recognition of Israel by Arab countries.

- Hospitals targeted -

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Al-Ahli was heavily damaged by an explosion in its car park on October 17, 2023 that caused multiple fatalities.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged Israel on Sunday to halt the "deplorable attacks" on hospitals.

Last month, Israeli forces opened fire on ambulances in Gaza, killing 15 medics and rescuers in an attack that sparked international condemnation.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Sunday that a medic who had been missing since the attack, Asaad al-Nsasrah, was "being held by Israeli authorities".

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Gaza's health ministry said Sunday that at least 1,574 Palestinians had been killed since March 18 when the ceasefire collapsed, taking the overall death toll since the war began to 50,944.

The ceasefire had largely put a halt to the fighting in Gaza for two months, but Israel restarted intense strikes in mid-March, with Palestinian militants resuming rocket fire from the territory days later.

The Israeli military said Sunday that it intercepted a projectile launched from Gaza. Later on Sunday, it said it had also intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, said they had fired two ballistic missiles on Israel, including one that targeted Ben Gurion airport.

bur-jd/jsa

X

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Gaza hospital hit as Israel intensifies assault
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) April 13, 2025
 An Israeli air strike early Sunday heavily damaged one of the few functioning hospitals in Gaza, as the Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas "command and control centre" operating from within the facility. Since the outbreak of war, tens of thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in hospitals across the territory, many of which have suffered severe damage in ongoing hostilities. The strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza - also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab Hospital - caused no ca ... read more
WAR REPORT
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky

 Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Russian strike on city centre in Ukraine's Sumy kills 21

 US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia

 Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks

 Russian strike kills 16 in Ukraine leader's home city, children among dead
WAR REPORT
Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa

 Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal
WAR REPORT
Saltzman details Space Force's international partnership strategy at Space Symposium

 Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
WAR REPORT
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
WAR REPORT
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China

 US Senate approves Trump's nominee for top military officer

 Court to rule on Danish arms sales to Israel case
WAR REPORT
E. Europe watching closely as US weighs troop numbers

 Trump carves up world and international order with it

 US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe

 Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.