 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sanaa (AFP) April 20, 2025

The Huthi rebels' health ministry said early Monday that new US air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 30.

The Huthi-run Saba news agency cited the ministry as saying the dead and injured had come from overnight strikes "by the American enemy" on a market and a residential zone in Sanaa's Farwa district.

Other raids were reported late Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeida in the west and the Huthi bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said.

The US military has been carrying out almost daily attacks for the past month, saying it was targeting the "Iran-backed Huthi terrorists" to stop attacks on international shipping in the Gulf.

One attack Thursday on the Ras Issa oil port killed some 80 people and injured 150, according to the Huthis.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that he was "gravely concerned" by the US strikes. But he also called on the Huthis to stop missile attacks on Israel and Gulf shipping.

The Huthis said they started missile attacks in solidarity with Hamas as it fights Israeli forces in Gaza. US raids started in January 2024 but have been stepped up since President Donald Trump took office this year.

