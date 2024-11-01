BlackSky accelerates Gen-3 satellite into full commercial service in three weeks



BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has placed its third Gen-3 imaging satellite into commercial service just three weeks after launch, marking a major reduction in commissioning time compared with the company's first Gen-3 unit. The new spacecraft adds further capacity for 35-centimeter-class very high-resolution imagery and AI-enabled analytics for BlackSky customers worldwide.

"Integrating our latest Gen-3 satellite into the BlackSky Spectra platform in just 21 days following launch is proof positive that our first-of-its-kind end-to-end architecture is delivering incredible operational value to our customers at disruptive speed, scale and economics," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "Achieving effective market penetration and expansion with Gen-3 is the direct result of meeting customer commitments and delivering exceptional mission-relevant value through a disciplined 'land and expand' approach."

With the third Gen-3 satellite now online, customers can task all three current Gen-3 units through the Spectra platform to collect time-diverse, high-cadence imagery by day and night. The system supports high off-nadir imaging and applies automated AI analytics for detection and identification of vessels, aircraft and vehicles.

O'Toole added that each Gen-3 milestone demonstrates BlackSky's ability to meet global demand for flexible, secure tactical ISR capabilities at high speed. The company reports that it obtained first-light imagery from the first Gen-3 satellite within five days of launch, while the second and third units produced imagery as quickly as twelve hours after reaching orbit.

BlackSky's rapid commissioning process delivers tasking capacity to customers sooner and extends the effective operational life of each satellite by bringing it into service earlier than traditional commissioning timelines. Users no longer need to wait months to access imaging capacity from newly launched spacecraft.

The Gen-3 constellation is designed to provide low-latency, very high-resolution imagery and AI-driven analytics where fast situational understanding is critical to mission outcomes. With three Gen-3 satellites now operating in orbit, BlackSky plans to grow the constellation on a regular cadence, with each additional satellite increasing capacity, reducing latency, adding tasking flexibility and broadening applications such as automated real-time and predictive battlefield monitoring.

BlackSky is using its vertically integrated satellite manufacturing, software and AI technology stack to address global demand for assured access to satellite data when and where it is needed. The company offers delivery models that include capacity sharing, assured subscription access and full sovereign systems for customers requiring dedicated capabilities.

