China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

Japanese media on Sunday quoted Japan's defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi as saying that the planned deployment of the missiles on Yonaguni island -- which is close to Taiwan -- was on track.
"The deployment can reduce the possibility of an armed attack on Japan," Koizumi said.
Beijing-Tokyo relations have soured this month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.
China's foreign ministry on Monday said Japan's missile deployment was a "deliberate attempt to create regional tension and provoke military confrontation".
"Coupled with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, this trend is extremely dangerous and warrants high vigilance from neighbouring countries and the international community," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular press briefing.
Since 2016, the remote island of Yonaguni has hosted a base for Japan's army, the Self-Defense Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents.
Tokyo had previously announced plans to deploy the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Guided Missile to defend the island against incoming air-to-ground missiles and aircraft.
China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.
Taiwan on Monday said that Japan's strengthening of military facilities on Yonaguni "helps maintain security in the Taiwan Strait".
"Japan is a sovereign country and it has the right to do everything necessary to protect the security of its own territory, as long as such actions do not threaten other countries," Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung told lawmakers.
"We believe this is helpful to our national interests, because Japan essentially has no territorial claims or hostility towards Taiwan."
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
Russia strike on Kyiv apartment block kills six, Ukraine says
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract
Europe 'not ready' for Russian drone attack: EU defence chief
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
UNIBIRD introduces AI navigation for drones in GPS-denied zones
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
|
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
Japan-China row over Taiwan highlights fragile ties
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany
US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters