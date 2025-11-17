Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 24, 2025

China slammed on Monday Japan's decision to push ahead with a planned deployment of missiles on an island near Taiwan, escalating a weeks-long diplomatic spat.

Japanese media on Sunday quoted Japan's defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi as saying that the planned deployment of the missiles on Yonaguni island -- which is close to Taiwan -- was on track.

"The deployment can reduce the possibility of an armed attack on Japan," Koizumi said.

Beijing-Tokyo relations have soured this month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China's foreign ministry on Monday said Japan's missile deployment was a "deliberate attempt to create regional tension and provoke military confrontation".

"Coupled with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, this trend is extremely dangerous and warrants high vigilance from neighbouring countries and the international community," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Since 2016, the remote island of Yonaguni has hosted a base for Japan's army, the Self-Defense Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents.

Tokyo had previously announced plans to deploy the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Guided Missile to defend the island against incoming air-to-ground missiles and aircraft.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Taiwan on Monday said that Japan's strengthening of military facilities on Yonaguni "helps maintain security in the Taiwan Strait".

"Japan is a sovereign country and it has the right to do everything necessary to protect the security of its own territory, as long as such actions do not threaten other countries," Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung told lawmakers.

"We believe this is helpful to our national interests, because Japan essentially has no territorial claims or hostility towards Taiwan."

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
 Velizy-Villacoublay, France Nov 17, 2025
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Monday met France's Emmanuel Macron at an air base outside Paris, seeking a major deal to acquire French air defence hardware including fighter jets, an AFP correspondent said. Zelensky, who has suffered setbacks over the last week due to a corruption scandal at home and Russian forces closing in on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, wrote on X ahead of the talks that he expects the meeting to result in a "historic deal". At the Villacoublay air base, Zelensky ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
MISSILE NEWS
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP

 Russia strike on Kyiv apartment block kills six, Ukraine says

 Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
MISSILE NEWS
UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract

 Europe 'not ready' for Russian drone attack: EU defence chief

 Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically

 UNIBIRD introduces AI navigation for drones in GPS-denied zones
MISSILE NEWS
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
MISSILE NEWS
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
MISSILE NEWS
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund

 U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
MISSILE NEWS
Japan-China row over Taiwan highlights fragile ties

 US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

 US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
MISSILE NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.