UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace

A research team led by Professor Lin at Harbin Engineering University has proposed an intelligent decision framework to manage UAV swarm spectrum resources under incomplete interference information. The work, published in the Chinese Journal of Aeronautics, combines fuzzy logic, dynamic constrained multi-objective optimization, and transfer learning to support autonomous spectrum allocation when the environment is uncertain and time-varying.
The framework uses fuzzy logic to describe external interference without requiring precise measurements. Interference intensity, range, and spatial distance are represented through fuzzy sets, membership functions, and inference rules, allowing the system to convert vague perceptions of the electromagnetic environment into real-time spectrum constraints that update as conditions change. This process turns incomplete and qualitative interference assessments into operational inputs for decision-making during iterative optimization.
At its core, the method formulates a dynamic constrained multi-objective optimization problem that simultaneously addresses communication performance and security. The model seeks to reduce self-interference within the swarm and limit the throughput achievable by potential eavesdroppers, while meeting constraints related to spectrum utilization, frequency conflicts, and minimum communication quality requirements. This multi-objective formulation yields trade-off solutions that maintain reliable intra-swarm links and restrict information leakage, even in complex adversarial environments.
To adapt quickly when the interference landscape changes, the team designed a Transfer Search-based Dynamic Constrained Multi-Objective Evolutionary Algorithm (TrS-DCMOEA). Instead of restarting the search whenever the environment shifts, TrS-DCMOEA applies transfer learning to map previously obtained optimal or near-optimal solutions into a latent space and then into the new environment, generating high-quality initial populations for the updated optimization run. This reuse of historical knowledge accelerates convergence and supports real-time or near-real-time decision updates for the swarm.
The researchers report that this combination of fuzzy modeling and transfer-enhanced dynamic optimization enables UAV swarms to maintain effective communication and security despite incomplete and evolving interference information. The framework addresses a key obstacle for large-scale autonomous swarm deployment in contested spectrum, offering a structured approach for systems developers working on UAV communication networks.
Future work by Professor Lin's group will expand the framework to larger swarm sizes and more complex resource domains. Planned extensions include joint optimization of spectrum, computation, and storage resources, with the aim of providing technical support for UAV swarms operating in low-altitude economic applications and in integrated space-air-ground 6G network architectures.
Research Report:Dynamic decision-making of UAV swarm based on constrained multi-objective optimization under incomplete interference information
Related Links
Chinese Journal of Aeronautics / Tsinghua University Press
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Germany opens new national drone defence centre
China rolls out 2 ton unmanned cargo aircraft to expand domestic aerial logistics
Drone lab system tracks nitrate runoff in farm waterways
Drone defense system AiON advances from testing to deployment
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany
Small firms join charge to boost Europe's weapon supplies
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders
Pentagon prepares major military reorganization plan: report
UK defence chief says 'whole nation' must meet global threats
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters