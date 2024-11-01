Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

The Israeli-made Arrow system, developed with support from the United States, will form part of the broader European Sky Shield effort launched in the wake of Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which raised alarm over possible gaps in NATO's European air defences.
"For the first time, we are gaining the capability for early warning and defence against long-range ballistic missiles for our population and infrastructure," said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.
"We are strengthening the European pillar of NATO and fulfilling a NATO planning objective," he added. "We are demonstrating that Germany is taking responsibility."
The deal to supply the Arrow 3 system inked in 2023 was described as Israel's largest-ever military export contract.
The system is designed to shoot down long-range ballistic missiles that fly above the Earth's atmosphere.
The system is made up of radar detection systems, launchers and arrays of interceptor missiles reportedly capable of hitting targets at altitudes of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles).
An Israeli delegation joined German military officials at the Holzdorf air base in eastern Germany for a ceremony formally commissioning the first pieces of the Arrow 3 system.
Wednesday's commissioning marked the first time an Arrow system has been deployed outside Israel, something that Germany's defence ministry described as "a clear signal of the close ties and partnership between Israel and Germany".
Further elements are expected to be deployed at additional locations in Germany once the system is fully operational.
According to Israeli media reports, Israel deployed its own Arrow 3 system to counter scores of Iranian ballistic missiles during clashes over the past year.
The Arrow 3 system gives Germany a long-range complement to the country's current medium-range Patriot systems as well as shorter-range Iris-T air-defence missiles.
A total of 23 other countries have signed up to the German-led European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), which was proposed by Berlin in August 2022.
bst/fz/phz
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions
Elephants adapt to drones for conservation in Kenya
Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns
Redwire to Deliver Spacecraft for DARPA Otter VLEO Demonstration
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending
UK fails to reach deal to access EU defence scheme
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
G20 grapples with splintering world order
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters