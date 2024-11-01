Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Drone lab system tracks nitrate runoff in farm waterways
illustration only

Drone lab system tracks nitrate runoff in farm waterways

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 18, 2025

What if instead of bringing water or soil samples back to a laboratory, researchers could transport the lab directly to the field? That is the approach a team reporting in ACS Sensors has taken with a drone-based nitrate monitoring system that functions as a lab-on-a-drone for agricultural watersheds. The system is designed to collect and analyze water samples in real time from locations that are difficult to reach on foot, such as steep drainage ditches and swampy lowlands. The researchers report that the platform can support farmers and land managers in adjusting fertilizer use and limiting nitrate-rich runoff that can pollute streams, rivers, and drinking water sources.

Nitrogen fertilizers underpin much of modern crop production, yet a large fraction of applied nitrogen does not remain in the root zone and instead moves into field drainage and surrounding waterways. As this nitrogen is transformed into nitrate, it can promote algal blooms and contribute to low-oxygen dead zones, while elevated concentrations in drinking water supplies pose risks to human health. Monitoring these concentrations is challenging because many drainage points and ditches are remote, often muddy, and poorly suited to frequent manual sampling, and samples typically must be shipped to centralized laboratories for analysis. To address these constraints, Jonathan Claussen and colleagues set out to build a remotely operated lab-on-a-drone platform that could monitor nutrient pollution at lower cost and with greater efficiency than existing systems.

The team integrated a custom fluid-handling pump, low-cost electrochemical nitrate sensors, and a potentiometric device into a compact analytical package, then mounted this assembly on a commercially available drone. A long intake tube suspended beneath the drone draws water from the target location into the onboard mini laboratory, where electrochemical measurements quantify nitrate concentrations while the drone hovers. Each measurement cycle takes about seven minutes, and the drone can handle multiple water samples during a single flight before returning to the ground. All data are stored on an onboard memory card for later retrieval and detailed analysis.

In performance tests, the electrochemical sensor system detected nitrate at concentrations as low as 2.5 parts per million and delivered results that were 95% as accurate as those from a typical laboratory-based electrochemical nitrate detection setup. Field trials in a drainage ditch at an agricultural site in Iowa yielded average nitrate concentrations of 5.39 parts per million, matching previous measurements from the same area and remaining below the 10 parts per million maximum contaminant level for drinking water established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These results indicate that the lab-on-a-drone platform can provide reliable readings under real-world conditions in working farm landscapes.

According to the researchers, this configuration simplifies nitrate pollution monitoring in agricultural watersheds and offers a foundation for further lab-on-a-drone applications. Future variants could be adapted to detect bacteria, pesticide residues, or other contaminants in surface waters linked to farming and land management. The authors have filed a U.S. patent in connection with this work and report financial support from the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Digital and Precision Agriculture Applications Funding Opportunity at Iowa State University.

Research Report:Lab-on-a-Drone: Real-Time Electrochemical Sensing of Nitrate in Agricultural Watersheds

Related Links
 American Chemical Society
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 05, 2025
 MOJAVE, Calif. - Dec. 4, 2025 - Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) unveiled Project Talon, an autonomous aircraft built to fly alongside crewed fighters as a collaborative teammate for combat missions. The company describes Project Talon as an uncrewed wingman platform developed to contribute to air dominance by working in concert with manned aircraft rather than replacing them. Northrop Grumman states that Project Talon combines broad mission versatility with modular manufacturing techniques that ... read more
UAV NEWS
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
UAV NEWS
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
UAV NEWS
Drone defense system AiON advances from testing to deployment

 Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency

 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

 Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
UAV NEWS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
UAV NEWS
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
UAV NEWS
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine

 Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
UAV NEWS
Japan's only two pandas to be sent home; US, Japan defence chiefs say China harming regional peace

 Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident

 Pandas and ping-pong as screaming students give Macron rockstar greeting in China

 Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'
UAV NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.