Drone lab system tracks nitrate runoff in farm waterways

Nitrogen fertilizers underpin much of modern crop production, yet a large fraction of applied nitrogen does not remain in the root zone and instead moves into field drainage and surrounding waterways. As this nitrogen is transformed into nitrate, it can promote algal blooms and contribute to low-oxygen dead zones, while elevated concentrations in drinking water supplies pose risks to human health. Monitoring these concentrations is challenging because many drainage points and ditches are remote, often muddy, and poorly suited to frequent manual sampling, and samples typically must be shipped to centralized laboratories for analysis. To address these constraints, Jonathan Claussen and colleagues set out to build a remotely operated lab-on-a-drone platform that could monitor nutrient pollution at lower cost and with greater efficiency than existing systems.
The team integrated a custom fluid-handling pump, low-cost electrochemical nitrate sensors, and a potentiometric device into a compact analytical package, then mounted this assembly on a commercially available drone. A long intake tube suspended beneath the drone draws water from the target location into the onboard mini laboratory, where electrochemical measurements quantify nitrate concentrations while the drone hovers. Each measurement cycle takes about seven minutes, and the drone can handle multiple water samples during a single flight before returning to the ground. All data are stored on an onboard memory card for later retrieval and detailed analysis.
In performance tests, the electrochemical sensor system detected nitrate at concentrations as low as 2.5 parts per million and delivered results that were 95% as accurate as those from a typical laboratory-based electrochemical nitrate detection setup. Field trials in a drainage ditch at an agricultural site in Iowa yielded average nitrate concentrations of 5.39 parts per million, matching previous measurements from the same area and remaining below the 10 parts per million maximum contaminant level for drinking water established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These results indicate that the lab-on-a-drone platform can provide reliable readings under real-world conditions in working farm landscapes.
According to the researchers, this configuration simplifies nitrate pollution monitoring in agricultural watersheds and offers a foundation for further lab-on-a-drone applications. Future variants could be adapted to detect bacteria, pesticide residues, or other contaminants in surface waters linked to farming and land management. The authors have filed a U.S. patent in connection with this work and report financial support from the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Digital and Precision Agriculture Applications Funding Opportunity at Iowa State University.
Research Report:Lab-on-a-Drone: Real-Time Electrochemical Sensing of Nitrate in Agricultural Watersheds
Related Links
American Chemical Society
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Drone defense system AiON advances from testing to deployment
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency
Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman
Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
Putin visits India for defence, trade talks
NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine
Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
Japan's only two pandas to be sent home; US, Japan defence chiefs say China harming regional peace
Japan summons China envoy over fighter jet incident
Pandas and ping-pong as screaming students give Macron rockstar greeting in China
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters