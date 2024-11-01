Trump signs $900 bn defense policy bill into law as Admin plans major DoD changes



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 19, 2025



President Donald Trump signed a sweeping defense policy bill into law Thursday that signaled strong bipartisan support for Europe and defied the US leader's increasingly hostile posture toward NATO and America's closest allies.

The annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), one the few remaining rituals of cross-party cooperation in Congress even as divisions sharpen elsewhere in Washington, sets out the country's national security and foreign policy priority areas for the coming year, according to lawmakers.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump signed into law a measure which raises pay for US troops, codifies the country's "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH agenda," and "funds the Golden Dome" air and missile defense system backed by Trump.

The NDAA, at some $900 billion, also "removes woke priorities" like diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs opposed by many conservatives, and "requires promotions based on merit, not DEI," Kelly added.

The Senate easily passed the NDAA measure on Wednesday following the House's green light last week.

The success comes amid unease in European capitals over Trump's rhetoric, especially after the recent White House national security strategy painted Europe as over-regulated, culturally adrift and insufficiently committed to its own defense.

The strategy questioned the continent's strategic value and openly echoed themes championed by far-right parties, fueling fears of a widening transatlantic rift.

By contrast, the NDAA reflects lawmakers' determination to anchor the United States firmly in Europe.

The bill bars US troop levels on the continent from falling below 76,000 for more than 45 days and restricts the removal of major military equipment, effectively tying the administration's hands on any rapid drawdown.

It also boosts resources for frontline NATO states, particularly in the Baltic region, reinforcing the alliance's northeastern flank.

The measure authorizes roughly $8 billion more than the administration requested, a signal of congressional assertiveness on defense priorities.

Beyond Europe, the NDAA locks in $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine, aiming to preserve a baseline of support even as broader funding debates grind on, and places new limits on any reduction of the 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea.

As ever, the NDAA drew fire from multiple directions -- from conservative critics of Ukraine aid to safety experts warning about aviation provisions rolling back critical air-safety requirements for military aircraft operating in Washington's restricted airspace.

But none came close to derailing a package long seen as must-pass legislation.

Pentagon prepares major military reorganization plan: report

Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 16, 2025 - US officials are working on a plan for a reorganization of the military requested by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that would reduce four-star generals and consolidate some international command centers, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

If adopted, the proposal would mark one of the most significant changes at the military's top ranks in decades, the newspaper reported, citing five sources familiar with the matter.

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine was expected to present the plan to Hegseth in coming days, a senior defense official familiar with the discussion told the Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Under the plan, officials would "reduce the prominence" of the US Central Command, US European Command and US Africa Command and put them under control of a new organization known as US International Command, the newspaper reported.

It added it would also cut the number of generals and admirals who report directly to Hegseth.

The changes would have to be approved by both the Pentagon chief and US President Donald Trump to have any effect.

The plan represents the latest major shakeup at the Pentagon under Trump's administration, which already fired a series of senior officers this year.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in May ordered at least a 20-percent reduction in the number of active-duty four-star generals and admirals in the US military.

In early December, the Trump administration released a national security strategy that marked a radical departure from previous US policy and said "in everything we do, we are putting America first."

