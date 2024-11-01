Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom also underscored their "unwavering support" for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and their commitment to rebuilding their own militaries.
"We will intensify our cooperation in countering hybrid threats against allies, including addressing the challenges posed by drones, cyberattacks, and disinformation," the allies said in a joint statement.
This will include exploring defence measures "such as drone defence systems" as well as "enhancing information sharing among European allies", they said.
European countries have repeatedly accused Russia of conducting "hybrid" warfare -- a largely unconventional warfare that can involve sabotage, disinformation campaigns and other disruptive attacks.
Several drone sightings have been reported at airports and sensitive military sites across Europe in recent months, with leaders pointing the finger at Moscow.
Airports in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Poland have been among those affected.
Speaking after the meeting, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said such actions were designed to "divert attention from (Russia's) own problems... while at the same time attempting to unsettle and frighten our societies".
The five defence ministers, who were also joined by European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, also vowed to keep up their support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia's invasion.
"Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue to be a central pillar of our work," they said, pledging "to maximise support to Ukraine through military aid".
They also pledged to ramp up industrial cooperation with Ukraine as well as "integrating the Ukrainian defence industry into European initiatives and value chains".
The ministers also promised to focus on meeting their NATO military capability targets and ramping up their defence industries.
"Russian aggression is growing. The war in Ukraine continues to rage. The US has rightly challenged European nations to do more and to spend more on defence," said Britain's Defence Minister John Healey.
"Make no mistake -- we are in a new era of threat and this demands a new era for defence," he said.
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
Unexplained drone flights fray nerves in Belgium
Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization
How drones are altering contemporary warfare
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters