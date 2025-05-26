Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Chinese ambassador lashes Australian plan to buy back key port
Chinese ambassador lashes Australian plan to buy back key port
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) May 26, 2025

China's ambassador in Australia has condemned a push to block a Chinese company running a strategically important Australian shipping port, calling it "ethically questionable".

The Landbridge group was granted a 99-year lease on the northern port of Darwin in 2015, a widely criticised decision that led to stricter scrutiny of major infrastructure sales.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month said the port should be "in Australian hands" and vowed to buy back control of the "strategic asset".

But ambassador Xiao Qian urged Canberra to honour its contract with Landbridge, a sprawling energy and infrastructure firm increasingly setting its sights beyond China.

"Such an enterprise and project deserves encouragement, not punishment," he said, according to a transcript published on the Chinese embassy's website over the weekend.

"It is ethically questionable to lease the port when it was unprofitable and then seek to reclaim it once it becomes profitable."

Albanese had criticised Australia's former conservative government for "flogging off" the port to "a company with links to the Chinese government".

Darwin lies closest to Australia's Asian neighbours and has been used as a base for US Marines.

At the time of the agreement, then-US president Barack Obama reportedly complained that Washington had not been told of Australia's plan to do business with Landbridge.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Beijing slams video posted by US embassy in Singapore about South China Sea
 Singapore (AFP) May 22, 2025
 China slammed a video shared on social media by the US embassy in Singapore which criticises Beijing's South China Sea claims, comparing them to the actions of an inconsiderate neighbour who intrudes on others' space. The roughly 90-second video shows a government-built apartment block inundated with clutter, voiced over in a Singaporean accent. "This happens right outside Singapore's doorstep too, in the South China Sea, where one neighbour thinks he owns basically everything," the narrator s ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
FLOATING STEEL
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
FLOATING STEEL
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
FLOATING STEEL
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
FLOATING STEEL
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
FLOATING STEEL
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO

 EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
FLOATING STEEL
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up

 Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.