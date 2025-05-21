Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) May 21, 2025



The UK's Skynet 6A military communications satellite has completed the integration of its communications and service modules, marking a key step toward deployment. Built by Airbus at its Stevenage and Portsmouth sites, the satellite achieved this milestone at the National Satellite Test Facility (NSTF) in Harwell, Oxfordshire, which is managed by RAL Space under the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Ben Bridge, Chairman of Airbus Defence and Space UK, stated, "This significant development in the programme will allow Airbus to complete final baseline testing at our Stevenage site, followed by environmental testing back at NSTF later this year."

Skynet 6A, a fully-hardened next-generation satellite for the UK Ministry of Defence, offers 3.5 times the capacity of the current Skynet 5 constellation and is expected to enter service in 2027. The spacecraft builds on five decades of sovereign satellite capability, incorporating innovative technologies to meet evolving military communication demands.

Barry Austin, Skynet Programme Manager at Defence Digital, highlighted the broader significance: "Congratulations to Airbus Defence and Space, RAL Space and the MOD project team on achieving this impressive milestone. This marks a significant achievement for the Skynet 6 programme and the UK space sector as a whole. Once operational, Skynet 6A will enhance and be critical to our Armed Forces' military satellite communications capability and ensure they continue to receive world-class connectivity globally."

The coupling represents the first UK-based integration of a large geostationary communications satellite. It also marks the inaugural year of the NSTF supporting spacecraft testing, with Skynet 6A's antennas already validated in the facility's electromagnetic compatibility lab.

Sean Stewart, Head of Environmental Test at RAL Space, added, "Welcoming our first customers represents a significant achievement for the NSTF, and we are proud to support Airbus with the integration and testing of Skynet 6A. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of all involved and marks an exciting step for the UK as we prepare to host many more satellites of this scale."

