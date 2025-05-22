Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) May 22, 2025

Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, where AFP journalists reported loud booms overhead, as the Israeli military announced it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen Thursday for the second time in less than 12 hours.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement just before noon (0900 GMT).

Early Thursday morning, the military also said it had downed a missile fired from Yemen, whose Huthi rebels have launched repeated attacks they say are in response to Israel's Gaza offensive.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said there were no casualties from either launch, though one man was hurt while seeking shelter from the first.

The Huthis claimed a missile attack targeting Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, though it was unclear to which launch they were referring.

They also said they had launched drones at targets in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The Iran-backed rebels have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 following a Hamas attack on Israel.

The Huthis paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire that ended in March, but resumed them after Israel restarted its campaign in the besieged territory.

The rebels warned Monday they would impose a "naval blockade" on the Israeli port of Haifa after the country's military intensified its offensive in Gaza.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
 Jerusalem (AFP) May 22, 2025
 Israel's military said Thursday it had downed a missile fired from Yemen, from where Huthi rebels have regularly launched attacks they say are in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza. "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in central Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said. Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said no one was hurt by the launch itself, while one man was hurt while seeking shelter. The Iran-back ... read more
MISSILE DEFENSE
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US

 In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
MISSILE DEFENSE
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
MISSILE DEFENSE
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
MISSILE DEFENSE
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
MISSILE DEFENSE
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm

 'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target
MISSILE DEFENSE
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q

 Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?

 Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
MISSILE DEFENSE
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.