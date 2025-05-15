Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) May 15, 2025

Britain and Germany are working together to develop strike missiles, their defence ministers said Thursday, as Russia's war rages in Ukraine and European powers seek to reduce dependence on US weapons.

"We together will begin co-leading the development of a new European-developed deep precision strike capability with a range of 2,000 plus kilometres (1,250 miles)," Britain's John Healey said at a bilateral meeting in Berlin.

Germany's Boris Pistorius said work on the missiles had begun and would be critical for European security.

"The current threat situation makes it absolutely clear that we need to close all capability gaps," Pistorius said. "And we need to do that as quickly as possible."

Europe's governments have looked to establish more independence of US military technology amid doubts about Washington's future commitment to Europe's security.

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in February that Europe would have to work to achieve "real independence" from the United States whose leadership now seemed "largely indifferent" to the fate of Europe.

The defence ministers also pointed to other projects their countries were working on, including joint procurement of torpedoes and the establishment of a new forum bringing together defence firms from each nation.

"European nations in NATO must do more and step up to strengthen European security," Healey said. "The best way to do that is for leading nations like Germany and the UK to do more together."

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
 Washington (AFP) May 14, 2025
 The United States on Wednesday unveiled fresh sanctions against six people and 12 firms - including several based in China and Hong Kong - for their support of Iran's ballistic missile program. The action follows sanctions on a series of entities and individuals linked to Iran's oil industry and nuclear program the Trump administration imposed in recent weeks. Wednesday's sanctions are aimed at organizations involved in "efforts to help the Iranian regime domestically source the manufacturing ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile

 Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
MISSILE NEWS
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
MISSILE NEWS
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion

 Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
MISSILE NEWS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
MISSILE NEWS
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
MISSILE NEWS
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales

 Finland looks to increase age of reservists to 65

 Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal

 Five European defence ministers to meet in Rome on Friday
MISSILE NEWS
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army

 Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz

 Macron warns of new sanctions, Europe talks nukes; Lula commits to push Putin

 With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.