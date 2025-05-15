Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

"We together will begin co-leading the development of a new European-developed deep precision strike capability with a range of 2,000 plus kilometres (1,250 miles)," Britain's John Healey said at a bilateral meeting in Berlin.
Germany's Boris Pistorius said work on the missiles had begun and would be critical for European security.
"The current threat situation makes it absolutely clear that we need to close all capability gaps," Pistorius said. "And we need to do that as quickly as possible."
Europe's governments have looked to establish more independence of US military technology amid doubts about Washington's future commitment to Europe's security.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in February that Europe would have to work to achieve "real independence" from the United States whose leadership now seemed "largely indifferent" to the fate of Europe.
The defence ministers also pointed to other projects their countries were working on, including joint procurement of torpedoes and the establishment of a new forum bringing together defence firms from each nation.
"European nations in NATO must do more and step up to strengthen European security," Healey said. "The best way to do that is for leading nations like Germany and the UK to do more together."
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks
Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Rights groups take UK govt to court over Israel arms sales
Finland looks to increase age of reservists to 65
Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal
Five European defence ministers to meet in Rome on Friday
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army
Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz
Macron warns of new sanctions, Europe talks nukes; Lula commits to push Putin
With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters