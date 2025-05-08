Military Space News
MILTECH
 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Vilnius (AFP) May 8, 2025

Lithuanian lawmakers voted on Thursday to quit a treaty banning anti-personnel mines, as the Baltic NATO member seeks to reinforce its security in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The EU member and other countries in the region have ramped up defence spending and training since Moscow's troops invaded Ukraine in 2022, voicing fears that Russia could target them next.

"It is official: Lithuania is withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, a move that was approved by the @LRSeimas (parliament) today. The withdrawal will take effect in six months," the defence ministry said on X.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene later said on Facebook: "We are preparing for the production and acquisition of mines."

"Russia is using everything in Ukraine to kill innocent people, and we are taking every possible and impossible measure to deter and, if necessary, protect our citizens," she added.

More than 160 countries and territories are signatories to the Ottawa Convention, including Ukraine but not the United States or Russia.

The treaty bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be buried or hidden on the ground.

They often mutilate victims, who are not immediately killed, and aid groups decry their long-term impact on civilians.

In March, the three Baltic countries -- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- and Poland announced their plans to renounce the treaty.

"In light of this unstable security environment marked by Russia's aggression and its ongoing threat to the Euro-Atlantic community, it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defence capabilities," the statement said.

"With this decision, we are sending a clear message: our countries are prepared and can use every necessary measure to defend our territory and freedom."

Latvian lawmakers were the first to vote to quit the treaty last month.

Finland also announced in April that it planned to withdraw from the treaty.

Lithuania's parliament took the decision with 107 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions.

Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILTECH
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
 Copenhagen (AFP) April 23, 2025
 Denmark on Wednesday announced it would add 5,000 positions to its military in the next eight years, including setting up a new infantry battalion, as the defence minister highlighted the "deteriorating" security the country faces. The defence ministry said a new infantry battalion would be created to ensure a "continuous military presence" on the strategic island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. "We live in uncertain times, where it is important to be able to defend Denmark in a situation where ... read more
MILTECH
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MILTECH
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 Israel strikes Yemen after Huthi attack on Ben Gurion airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test, India readies civil defence drills
MILTECH
Drone strike targets Port Sudan navy base: army source

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
MILTECH
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
MILTECH
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
MILTECH
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending

 Trump, Ukraine propel EU and UK towards defence pact

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'

 VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
MILTECH
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes

 Pentagon chief orders 20% cut in number of top officers

 Sotheby's postpones historical gems auction after India backlash

 Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow
MILTECH
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.