Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty



by AFP Staff Writers



Vilnius (AFP) May 8, 2025



Lithuanian lawmakers voted on Thursday to quit a treaty banning anti-personnel mines, as the Baltic NATO member seeks to reinforce its security in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The EU member and other countries in the region have ramped up defence spending and training since Moscow's troops invaded Ukraine in 2022, voicing fears that Russia could target them next.

"It is official: Lithuania is withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, a move that was approved by the @LRSeimas (parliament) today. The withdrawal will take effect in six months," the defence ministry said on X.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene later said on Facebook: "We are preparing for the production and acquisition of mines."

"Russia is using everything in Ukraine to kill innocent people, and we are taking every possible and impossible measure to deter and, if necessary, protect our citizens," she added.

More than 160 countries and territories are signatories to the Ottawa Convention, including Ukraine but not the United States or Russia.

The treaty bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be buried or hidden on the ground.

They often mutilate victims, who are not immediately killed, and aid groups decry their long-term impact on civilians.

In March, the three Baltic countries -- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- and Poland announced their plans to renounce the treaty.

"In light of this unstable security environment marked by Russia's aggression and its ongoing threat to the Euro-Atlantic community, it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defence capabilities," the statement said.

"With this decision, we are sending a clear message: our countries are prepared and can use every necessary measure to defend our territory and freedom."

Latvian lawmakers were the first to vote to quit the treaty last month.

Finland also announced in April that it planned to withdraw from the treaty.

Lithuania's parliament took the decision with 107 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions.

