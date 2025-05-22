North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military



by AFP Staff Writers



Seoul (AFP) May 22, 2025



North Korea fired "multiple unidentified cruise missiles" on Thursday, Seoul's military said, hours after Pyongyang announced that a major accident occurred at a launch ceremony for its new naval destroyer.

The missiles were detected near North Korea's South Hamgyong province after being "fired toward the East Sea", South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

