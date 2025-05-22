Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) May 22, 2025

Air traffic around Moscow was disrupted on Thursday as the Russian capital came under attack from Ukrainian drones, with the defence ministry saying 35 targeting the city had been downed overnight.

"Air defence systems destroyed and intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones," of which 35 were heading towards Moscow, the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram that "emergency services specialists are working at the site of the fallen debris".

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 128 drones at Ukraine overnight Thursday, of which 112 were shot down, suppressed electronically or lost.

The two countries have deployed drones against one another on a near daily basis since Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine more than three years ago, but Moscow has rarely been targeted.

On Thursday, flights were halted at multiple Moscow airports, Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said.

Planes were temporarily grounded at the city's main Sheremetyevo airport as well as at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, Rosaviatsiya said on Telegram.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly rebuffed calls by Kyiv and the West for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire.

Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula which it annexed in 2014.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands, forced millions to flee their homes and destroyed cities and villages across the east and south of Ukraine.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) May 20, 2025
 The China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), a key player in the country's unmanned military aircraft industry, has sold over 200 medium and large combat drones to more than 10 countries, significantly bolstering global counterterrorism efforts. Wang Zhaokui, an executive responsible for unmanned aircraft operations at the Beijing-based academy, noted that since the first overseas sale in 2003, the Caihong (Rainbow) drones have been widely deployed across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, an ... read more
UAV NEWS
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US

 In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
UAV NEWS
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
UAV NEWS
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
UAV NEWS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
UAV NEWS
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
UAV NEWS
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm

 'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target
UAV NEWS
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q

 Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?

 Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.