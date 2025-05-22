Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

"Air defence systems destroyed and intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones," of which 35 were heading towards Moscow, the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram that "emergency services specialists are working at the site of the fallen debris".
Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 128 drones at Ukraine overnight Thursday, of which 112 were shot down, suppressed electronically or lost.
The two countries have deployed drones against one another on a near daily basis since Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine more than three years ago, but Moscow has rarely been targeted.
On Thursday, flights were halted at multiple Moscow airports, Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said.
Planes were temporarily grounded at the city's main Sheremetyevo airport as well as at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, Rosaviatsiya said on Telegram.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly rebuffed calls by Kyiv and the West for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire.
Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula which it annexed in 2014.
The fighting has killed tens of thousands, forced millions to flee their homes and destroyed cities and villages across the east and south of Ukraine.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges
Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank
Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q
Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters