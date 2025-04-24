Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) April 24, 2025

Crimea, the focus of fresh tensions between US President Donald Trump and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 in the first act of the countries' ongoing war.

According to US media reports, Washington's plan to end the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, includes the US recognizing Russian control of the peninsula -- a prospect unacceptable to Kyiv.

The annexation of Crimea in March 2014 sparked the first wave of Western sanctions against Russia, and caused a surge in tensions in Moscow's relations with Ukraine as well as with the United States and Europe.

Here are some facts about the territory.

- Pre- and post-Soviet history -

The Black Sea peninsula has a rugged landscape and beautiful beaches as well as ancient remains and architecture reflecting a diverse history of settlers including Greeks, Romans, Tatars and Turks.

Its main sea resort, Yalta, hosted the conference of British, Soviet and US leaders that divided up Europe at the end of World War II. Its warm temperate climate makes it also a wine-growing region.

Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, himself from Ukraine, transferred Crimea from Russia to Ukraine in 1954 as a "gift" to commemorate 300 years of a treaty between the Ukrainian Cossacks and the Russian tsardom.

But this was largely a symbolic move since Ukraine and Russia were both republics of the USSR.

A year after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 Kyiv gave Crimea the status of an autonomous republic in a bid to prevent separatist tendencies among its mainly Russian-speaking population.

After years of disputes, Russia gained the right to station its naval fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, extending its sphere of operations in the Black Sea and beyond, towards the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Despite this agreement, the Crimean issue poisoned relations between Moscow and Kyiv for years. Some regional officials regularly challenged Ukraine's right to be in charge there.

- 2014 annexation -

After pro-Western authorities came to power in Ukraine following the Maidan revolution in February 2014, clashes erupted in Crimea between pro-Moscow and pro-Kyiv supporters.

A heavily armed pro-Russian commando unit seized the parliament building, supported by thousands of uniformed personnel deployed across the peninsula.

Those soldiers, in balaclavas and without military insignia, quickly took control of public buildings and besieged Ukrainian military bases. President Vladimir Putin only later acknowledged that they were Russian soldiers.

On March 16 Russia held a hastily-organised referendum in Crimea. It said that 97 percent voted "yes" to Crimea becoming part of Russia.

The vote was declared null and void by Kyiv and the West, which denounced as illegal its annexation, formalised in a treaty signed by Putin.

The treaty has still not been recognised as valid except by a handful of countries including Afghanistan, Cuba, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Syria and Zimbabwe. China has not recognised the annexation, nor have some Moscow-allied countries such as Belarus and Kazakhstan.

The European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada adopted initial sanctions against Russia, in the form of asset freezes, embargoes targeting specific sectors and a ban on investments in Crimea.

- Crimea since 2014 -

Crimea, which covered 4.5 percent of Ukraine's territory, was integrated into Russia in 2014, becoming an autonomous republic with its own government and institutions subordinate to Moscow.

The city of Sevastopol was granted a special separate status, like the Russian capital and the northwestern city of Saint Petersburg.

The ruble replaced the Ukrainian hryvnia currency and the peninsula switched to Moscow time, while Russian companies, including some banks and telephone operators, set up branches there.

Western and Ukrainian tourism to the region slumped, replaced by hordes of Russian and Belarusian holidaymakers.

Local authorities are massively distributing Russian passports to the population, while the Crimean Tatars, a Muslim minority who voted overwhelmingly against the annexation, are subject to repression.

In 2016, the Mejlis, the representative body of the Crimean Tatar community, was declared "extremist", sparking a wave of arrests and forced exile.

Since 2018, the peninsula has been linked to mainland Russia by the Kerch road bridge, 19 kilometres (12 miles) long. It has been struck and damaged by Ukrainian forces numerous times.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
The U.S. cannot confront China alone, former Deputy Secretary of State warns
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 23, 2025
The United States must strengthen its alliances with global partners, particularly South Korea and Japan, to face the rising challenge posed by China, the former chief architect of White House strategy on Asia said Wednesday. Kurt Campbell, National Security Council coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs under the administration of President Joe Biden, made the remarks in a keynote address at the Asan Plenum, a forum in Seoul hosted by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. Campbell, who a ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israeli army says 'likely' intercepted missile attack claimed by Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
SUPERPOWERS
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
SUPERPOWERS
UK, French troops drill for urban combat using Ukraine insights

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
SUPERPOWERS
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
SUPERPOWERS
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
SUPERPOWERS
Spain to go ahead with contested Israeli arms deal

 Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense
SUPERPOWERS
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`

 Francis, a pope for the internet age

 Trump's policies will create Russian, Chinese strategic, economic coups

 Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.