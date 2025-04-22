Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
illustration only
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 22, 2025

L3Harris Technologies has invested $125 million to expand its space manufacturing center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, significantly enhancing its ability to support U.S. missile defense initiatives. The upgraded facility will play a central role in developing the Department of Defense's "Golden Dome" strategy, aimed at shielding the nation from evolving missile threats.

The newly expanded site now spans 95,000 square feet and will house operations for engineering, integration, testing, and program management tied to advanced defense payloads. These capabilities align with a broader national effort to strengthen homeland defense with American-made systems.

Representative Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), who attended the dedication ceremony, praised the project: "The new investments and construction by L3Harris in Fort Wayne are a crucial step in making the defensive capabilities of our country 'Made in America' again. The incoming jobs to our community will boost our local economy to the tune of millions of dollars. More companies should follow L3Harris' lead in returning their operations to our shores and uplifting the communities that made them what they are today."

L3Harris executives emphasized the urgency and scale of the mission. "Accelerating the nation's missile warning and defense capabilities is a priority for national security as we move forward with supporting President Trump's vision for America's Golden Dome," stated Ed Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris. "With capacity to produce 48 payloads per year, we continue to deliver at the scale and speed our defense customers require and are successfully poised to protect against threats to our homeland."

The company currently operates five satellites in orbit and is building 34 more for key Pentagon programs, including the Space Development Agency's Tracking Layer and the Missile Defense Agency's HBTSS system. Beyond defense, the expanded facility will also contribute to the production of satellites for civil weather monitoring, serving international clients as well.

Related Links
 L3Harris Technologies
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE DEFENSE
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen
 Jerusalem (AFP) April 13, 2025
 The Israeli military said a missile was launched from Yemen on Sunday and was likely intercepted, shortly before Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, after review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen," the military said. "Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted," it added. AFP journalists in Jerusalem heard the ... read more
MISSILE DEFENSE
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences

 Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky
MISSILE DEFENSE
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
MISSILE DEFENSE
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year
MISSILE DEFENSE
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M

 CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
MISSILE DEFENSE
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
MISSILE DEFENSE
US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
MISSILE DEFENSE
Macron to meet Rubio, Witkoff amid transatlantic tensions

 Xi calls on China, Vietnam to 'oppose unilateral bullying' on regional tour

 Beijing slams 'manipulation and hype' over Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine

 US-China: the clash of the titans
MISSILE DEFENSE
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.