L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

The newly expanded site now spans 95,000 square feet and will house operations for engineering, integration, testing, and program management tied to advanced defense payloads. These capabilities align with a broader national effort to strengthen homeland defense with American-made systems.
Representative Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), who attended the dedication ceremony, praised the project: "The new investments and construction by L3Harris in Fort Wayne are a crucial step in making the defensive capabilities of our country 'Made in America' again. The incoming jobs to our community will boost our local economy to the tune of millions of dollars. More companies should follow L3Harris' lead in returning their operations to our shores and uplifting the communities that made them what they are today."
L3Harris executives emphasized the urgency and scale of the mission. "Accelerating the nation's missile warning and defense capabilities is a priority for national security as we move forward with supporting President Trump's vision for America's Golden Dome," stated Ed Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris. "With capacity to produce 48 payloads per year, we continue to deliver at the scale and speed our defense customers require and are successfully poised to protect against threats to our homeland."
The company currently operates five satellites in orbit and is building 34 more for key Pentagon programs, including the Space Development Agency's Tracking Layer and the Missile Defense Agency's HBTSS system. Beyond defense, the expanded facility will also contribute to the production of satellites for civil weather monitoring, serving international clients as well.
Related Links
L3Harris Technologies
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34
Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
|
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
US urges France to take lead on European defense
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
Macron to meet Rubio, Witkoff amid transatlantic tensions
Xi calls on China, Vietnam to 'oppose unilateral bullying' on regional tour
Beijing slams 'manipulation and hype' over Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine
US-China: the clash of the titans
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters