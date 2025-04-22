L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 22, 2025



L3Harris Technologies has invested $125 million to expand its space manufacturing center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, significantly enhancing its ability to support U.S. missile defense initiatives. The upgraded facility will play a central role in developing the Department of Defense's "Golden Dome" strategy, aimed at shielding the nation from evolving missile threats.

The newly expanded site now spans 95,000 square feet and will house operations for engineering, integration, testing, and program management tied to advanced defense payloads. These capabilities align with a broader national effort to strengthen homeland defense with American-made systems.

Representative Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), who attended the dedication ceremony, praised the project: "The new investments and construction by L3Harris in Fort Wayne are a crucial step in making the defensive capabilities of our country 'Made in America' again. The incoming jobs to our community will boost our local economy to the tune of millions of dollars. More companies should follow L3Harris' lead in returning their operations to our shores and uplifting the communities that made them what they are today."

L3Harris executives emphasized the urgency and scale of the mission. "Accelerating the nation's missile warning and defense capabilities is a priority for national security as we move forward with supporting President Trump's vision for America's Golden Dome," stated Ed Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris. "With capacity to produce 48 payloads per year, we continue to deliver at the scale and speed our defense customers require and are successfully poised to protect against threats to our homeland."

The company currently operates five satellites in orbit and is building 34 more for key Pentagon programs, including the Space Development Agency's Tracking Layer and the Missile Defense Agency's HBTSS system. Beyond defense, the expanded facility will also contribute to the production of satellites for civil weather monitoring, serving international clients as well.

Related Links

L3Harris Technologies

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

