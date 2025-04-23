Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) April 23, 2025

A Russian drone struck a bus transporting workers in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk early Wednesday, killing nine people and wounding dozens more, the region's governor said.

Images published by Governor Sergiy Lysak showed a bus with a hole punctured through its ceiling and what appeared to be blood and shattered glass scattered across its floors.

"The enemy attack took nine lives," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The bus was in Marganets, a city of 45,000 people around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the front line, he said.

"The number of wounded is constantly growing. As of now, there are 30 of them," he added.

Ukrainian authorities also reported fires in several regions overnight after Russian attacks.

Strikes were reported in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.

Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, the Ukrainian air force said.

In Russia, one person was reported wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the Belgorod region.

Russia's invasion, which began in February 2022, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and spurred the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

Ukraine peace talks involving international foreign ministers scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday were postponed.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
 Odense, Denmark (AFP) April 17, 2025
 As drones transform the face of war from Ukraine to Gaza, Denmark is opening a military drone testing centre to develop cutting-edge technology and boost its national defence. It will be based at Hans Christian Andersen airport in Odense, already home to one of Europe's biggest airspaces dedicated to drone testing. It has almost 2,000 square kilometres (775 square miles) at its disposal over land and sea at the UAS Denmark Test Centre. "The Danish drone industry and also the academic environ ... read more
UAV NEWS
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
UAV NEWS
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
UAV NEWS
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
UAV NEWS
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
UAV NEWS
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
UAV NEWS
Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
UAV NEWS
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`

 Francis, a pope for the internet age

 Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi

 Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.