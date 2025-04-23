Images published by Governor Sergiy Lysak showed a bus with a hole punctured through its ceiling and what appeared to be blood and shattered glass scattered across its floors.
"The enemy attack took nine lives," Lysak wrote on Telegram.
The bus was in Marganets, a city of 45,000 people around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the front line, he said.
"The number of wounded is constantly growing. As of now, there are 30 of them," he added.
Ukrainian authorities also reported fires in several regions overnight after Russian attacks.
Strikes were reported in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.
Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, the Ukrainian air force said.
In Russia, one person was reported wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the Belgorod region.
Russia's invasion, which began in February 2022, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and spurred the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
Ukraine peace talks involving international foreign ministers scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday were postponed.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli military says 'likely' intercepted missile launched from Yemen
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa
Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming
|
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Spain to hike defence spending to 2% of GDP in 2025: PM
China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war
US urges France to take lead on European defense
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`
Francis, a pope for the internet age
Trump tariffs torch chances of meeting with China's Xi
Media hails 'groundbreaking' Pope Francis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters