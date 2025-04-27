Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

"The missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted... prior to crossing into Israeli territory," a military statement said.
Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said they had launched a "hypersonic missile" at the Nevatim air base in Israel's Negev desert.
Later on Sunday, the military said it intercepted a drone that "approached the Israeli territory from the east".
It did not specify from where the drone was launched.
The Huthis, part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, portray themselves as defenders of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
They have launched repeated missile and drone attacks on both Israel and merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, prompting retaliatory air strikes by Israel, Britain and the United States against Huthi targets.
Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the US air campaign has intensified, with almost daily strikes for the past month.
According to Israel's army radio, the Huthis have fired more than 20 missiles at Israel since they resumed their attacks when Israel renewed its Gaza offensive on March 18 ending a two-month ceasefire.
|
