Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future
Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future
 By Mary Yang and Michael Zhang, with Isabel Kua in Beijing
 Baoding, China (AFP) April 24, 2025

In a small church tucked into a side street in northern China's Hebei province, a group of around 10 people gathered for their weekly meeting, the day after Pope Francis died aged 88.

The Vatican on Monday announced the death of the Argentine pontiff, who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during his 12-year tenure.

In 1951, newly communist China severed ties with the Holy See, forcing Catholics to choose between membership in the state-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association or non-sanctioned churches loyal to the pope.

But under Francis, China and the Vatican signed a 2018 agreement allowing both Beijing and the Holy See a say in appointing bishops in an attempt to close the schism in China's 12-million-strong Catholic community.

On Tuesday grieving worshippers sang and prayed together in the small Hebei sanctuary where portraits of biblical figures adorned the walls and a hanging sculpture of Jesus on the cross faced a dozen rows of pews.

A transparent glass bookshelf displaying Chinese Communist Party texts and writings of President Xi Jinping stood adjacent to a depiction of the Last Supper.

The pope's death felt "just like the pain of losing a loved one", said one church member who asked to be identified as Chenxing.

"He taught us... to have love for one another," the 53-year-old said, adding that Francis had always hoped for peace, and prayed especially for places still at war.

Others who gathered said they were "shocked" to hear of his death because it "seemed so sudden" -- especially after he had made an appearance at the Vatican the previous day, Easter Sunday.

- Future of agreement -

The Vatican and China do not have formal diplomatic relations, as the city-state recognises Taiwan while Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.

Despite this, Pope Francis was credited by experts with improving relations between the Vatican and China in recent years.

During his tenure, Francis played a "key role" in reframing and resetting dialogue with Beijing, said Michel Chambon, an expert on Christianity in Asia and a research fellow at the National University of Singapore.

"For the first time, the Chinese government recognised that a foreign power, the pope, has the right to say something when it comes to the administration of Chinese Catholics," Chambon said.

For many Chinese believers the agreement was "a big, big deal", a lifelong attendee of an underground church in northern Inner Mongolia told AFP by phone.

The man, surnamed Wu, credits Francis with helping create "a state of unity" between China's above-ground and underground Catholics.

"He was always quietly praying for the Church in China," said the 36-year-old. "We felt that we had not been forgotten."

The deal -- whose text has never been made public -- has drawn mixed reactions from within the Catholic Church.

Some see it as allowing the Communist government to tighten its grip on the country's Catholics while others applaud it as a step towards closer ties with the Vatican.

As Francis sought to make inroads for the Church in China, it was renewed in 2020, 2022 and 2024 -- most recently for a four-year term.

"Will the next pope have such a temporary agreement?" asked Wu.

- 'Faith has no nationality' -

China will be one of the major issues discussed by the cardinal electors at the conclave to select Francis's successor, said Paul Mariani, a Jesuit priest and professor of history at Santa Clara University.

The future of the deal, and relations between the Vatican and Beijing, remain uncertain, experts said.

"The next pope is definitely free to do whatever he wishes with the provisional agreement," Mariani told AFP.

"The fact is that it could be changed at will as it is not a matter of doctrine."

China's constitution guarantees religious freedom and Catholicism is recognised by the state.

However, rights groups say religious organisations face routine persecution and that freedom to worship is severely curtailed -- a trend they say has worsened under Xi.

The Vatican "compromised much" to secure the agreement while the ruling Communist Party "took it as a victory for effectively reducing the underground church", said Fenggang Yang, the director of the Center on Religion and the Global East at Purdue University.

"Nowadays, the underground Catholic practice is much more costly," he said.

The underground church is not trying to stoke division, Inner Mongolia's Wu said.

"We just want to pursue an orthodox and pure belief," he added.

And Chenxing, the Hebei churchgoer, rejected the view that Catholicism was rooted in foreign influence.

"Only people who don't know Him think He is Western," she said, referring to Jesus Christ.

Standing quietly nearby, fellow lifelong believer Jingtu agreed.

"Faith has no nationality," the farmer said.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
 Manila (AFP) April 21, 2025
 Church bells rang out across the Philippines early Monday evening as Asia's bastion of Catholicism mourned the death of Pope Francis. Residents in the capital were still processing the news. Some rushed to cathedrals to pray while others who spoke to AFP were not yet aware of his passing. Outside the Baclaran Church in metro Manila, 23-year-old Jeslie Generan said the reality of the pope's death was only just sinking in. "I was shocked because I had already read that he was OK, he was no lon ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences

 Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky
SUPERPOWERS
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 US approves $825 mn Stinger missile sale to Morocco

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34
SUPERPOWERS
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year
SUPERPOWERS
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming

 Saltzman details Space Force's international partnership strategy at Space Symposium

 Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
SUPERPOWERS
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
SUPERPOWERS
China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
SUPERPOWERS
'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis

 Russia rains missiles on Ukraine as US mulls ending truce efforts

 US officials split on Ukraine truce prospects

 Macron to meet Rubio, Witkoff amid transatlantic tensions
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.