Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Gaza civil defence says 21 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza civil defence says 21 killed in Israeli strikes

By AFP team in Gaza with Robin MILLARD in Jerusalem
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) Nov 22, 2025

Gaza's civil defence agency said 21 people were killed and dozens more wounded in multiple Israeli air strikes on Saturday, as Hamas and Israel again traded allegations of violating the fragile ceasefire.

Saturday was one of the deadliest days since the US-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, after two years of war.

The Israeli military said an "armed terrorist" had crossed the so-called Yellow Line within the Gaza Strip, behind which Israeli forces have withdrawn, and fired at Israeli soldiers.

In response to the incident in southern Gaza, which it said was on a route used for humanitarian aid deliveries in the territory, the Israeli military said it "began striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip".

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency which operates under Hamas authority, told AFP there were "21 martyrs this evening in five separate Israeli air strikes, in a clear violation of the ceasefire in Gaza".

They included seven killed and more than 16 injured in a strike on a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, and four killed and several injured in an air strike on a residential apartment in the Al-Nasr district, west of Gaza City, he said.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, as of Thursday, 312 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire since the truce took hold.

- Children carried into hospital -

Bassal said one strike hit a house in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

At Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah, AFP witnessed children being brought to the hospital in ambulances and carried inside. Some casualties were taken in on stretchers.

Health ministry spokesman Khalil al-Daqran said "more than 20 injured" had been brought to the hospital, "most of them women and children".

"Among the injuries, there are many severe wounds to the head and chest," he told AFP.

The first reported strike targeted a vehicle in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City. Five people were killed and several injured, said Bassal.

An AFP photographer at the scene witnessed passers-by approaching the wreckage of the burnt-out car, with children appearing to be trying to salvage food from inside.

-Truce violation claims -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of breaching the truce agreement.

"Hamas violated the ceasefire again, sending a terrorist into Israel held territory to attack IDF soldiers," it said on X. "In response, Israel eliminated five senior Hamas terrorists."

"Israel has fully honoured the ceasefire, Hamas has not. We again call on the mediators to insist that Hamas fulfil its side of the ceasefire."

In a statement, Hamas said the "escalation" of Israeli violations were "attempts to undermine the ceasefire".

"We call on the mediators to intervene urgently and exert pressure to stop these violations immediately."

The Palestinian foreign ministry, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, condemned the strikes.

It urged the international community to put "immediate pressure" on Israel in order to "stop the massacres".

- Ceasefire 'pointless' -

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the ceasefire scale-up of aid deliveries into Gaza "is still being held back by restrictions affecting visas and import approvals, too few crossing points operating" and other impediments.

Jihad Abed Al-Aziz, who was displaced to Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, was at a food distribution point where dozens of people jostled for a pan of rice.

"A ceasefire is pointless," the 55-year-old told AFP.

"The crossings do not bring in enough to give us food, supplies, or even the basics of life.

"We have lost our jobs, our homes, and everything in our lives. Life itself has no meaning any more."

The war was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people.

Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed at least 69,733 people, according to figures from the health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Israeli military says killed Hezbollah operative in Lebanon
 Jerusalem (AFP) Nov 17, 2025
 Israel's military said Monday it had killed a Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon, a region that has witnessed several attacks despite the ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group. "Yesterday evening (Sunday)... The IDF struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Ali Shuweikh in the Mansouri area in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement. The army said the targeted operative was the local representative for Hezbollah in the area. "He was responsible for comm ... read more
WAR REPORT
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
WAR REPORT
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP

 Russia strike on Kyiv apartment block kills six, Ukraine says

 Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
WAR REPORT
UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract

 Europe 'not ready' for Russian drone attack: EU defence chief

 Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically

 UNIBIRD introduces AI navigation for drones in GPS-denied zones
WAR REPORT
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
WAR REPORT
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
WAR REPORT
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund

 U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
WAR REPORT
Japan-China row over Taiwan highlights fragile ties

 US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

 US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
WAR REPORT
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.