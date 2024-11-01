Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund

EU officials say Brussels has asked the UK to pay up to 6.5 billion euros to secure more lucrative access to the programme for British arms manufacturers.
But London -- which left the EU in 2020 after years of bitter negotiations -- appears to have baulked at that initial price tag and is pushing for a better deal, diplomatic sources said.
"Nothing has been agreed, and we will not give a running commentary on talks," a British government spokesman said.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen later said she discussed UK participation in the scheme in an evening phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
"We continue the work together to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome," she wrote on social media platform X.
European nations are scrambling to bolster their militaries in the face of Russia's aggression almost four years into the war in Ukraine.
The SAFE scheme launched by Brussels earlier this year will provide EU countries with 150 billion euros of loans backed by the bloc's central budget to help them rearm.
EU countries are currently obliged to spend the money on weapons that are at least 65 percent produced in the bloc.
If Britain joins the scheme, that figure would be reduced in the case of the UK -- meaning British firms could try to cash in more.
"Such an agreement will indeed bring major economic and commercial opportunities for the UK," a European Commission spokesman said.
The spokesman said the EU executive had told London the entry fee could be reviewed later on if the programme did not prove as lucrative as expected for British firms.
"The commission remains fully engaged in the negotiations," he said.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
Unexplained drone flights fray nerves in Belgium
Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization
How drones are altering contemporary warfare
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters