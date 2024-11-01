US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

"From my point of view, it is not a real plan, but simply a list of topics," Johann Wadephul told journalists in Brussels.
"I believe it is the task of the negotiating parties to define this."
Kyiv's EU backers have pushed back against the plan from Washington and said Kyiv and Europe need to be on board.
"We want to ensure that Ukraine can discuss these points from a strong negotiating position," Berlin's top diplomat said.
"It will be Ukraine that decides what compromises it makes, just as Russia will have to make such decisions for its part."
He added that "we are not referees here, but we are advocates for Ukraine, because Ukraine is defending its freedom and the freedom of Europe."
Under the sweeping 28-point plan backed by US President Donald Trump Ukraine would give up a swathe of eastern territory to Russia and slash the size of its army.
Kyiv would also pledge never to join NATO, and would not get the Western peacekeepers they have called for, although European warplanes would be stationed in Poland to protect Ukraine.
Russia would meanwhile be readmitted to the G8 group of nations and be rewarded with sanctions relief under the plan.
The proposal involves major concessions by Kyiv, which has previously refused to cede any land, while appearing to meet many of Moscow's maximalist demands following its 2022 invasion.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
Russia strike on Kyiv apartment block kills six, Ukraine says
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract
Europe 'not ready' for Russian drone attack: EU defence chief
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
UNIBIRD introduces AI navigation for drones in GPS-denied zones
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
|
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
Japan-China row over Taiwan highlights fragile ties
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany
US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters