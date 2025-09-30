Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

Each constellation plane will host multiple missile warning and tracking sensors, including a missile defense sensor, forming part of the resilient early detection capability that underpins U.S. and allied missile defense. The CDR approval allows Sierra Space to move into assembly, integration, and testing, with hardware already arriving at its Victory Works manufacturing facility.
"Our successful completion of CDR demonstrates Sierra Space's ability to deliver innovative solutions at speed to support the nation's defense initiatives," said Erik Daehler, Senior Vice President of Sierra Space Defense. "We're proud to support the SDA's vision with space systems purpose-built for protecting against emerging threats."
The satellites will be built on Sierra Space's Horizon spacecraft platform, optimized for high-rate production and rapid deployment. This milestone underscores the company's shift into a leading role in defense space systems, combining commercial manufacturing agility with deep technical expertise in space engineering.
With more than 30 years of flight heritage and involvement in over 500 missions, Sierra Space continues to expand its portfolio of systems tailored to meet Department of Defense and allied requirements for space-based security.
