Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Oct 28, 2025



Hypersonix Launch Systems, based in Brisbane, recently completed a $46 million Series A funding round led by High Tor Capital of the UK, with support from Saab and RKKVC, as well as participation by the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) and Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC). The investment will accelerate the development of reusable hydrogen-powered hypersonic aircraft designed for defence and aerospace missions. Hypersonix employs 45 specialists in engineering, manufacturing, and testing.

The Series A round marks NRFC's first investment in the defence sector and aims to strengthen domestic capability in hypersonic and counter-hypersonic technologies for Australia and allied nations. QIC Ventures described the company's technology as a significant advancement for allies requiring faster, more frequent flight capability through hydrogen propulsion.

Founded in 2019, Hypersonix develops flight systems powered by green hydrogen. Its SPARTAN scramjet engine, which reaches Mach 12 and has no moving parts, was invented by co-founder Dr Michael Smart. Unlike kerosene-fuelled engines, SPARTAN eliminates CO2 emissions and reduces maintenance by relying on hydrogen fuel. Dr Smart emphasized the importance of building clean and reusable aerospace platforms with applications in real operational environments, while co-founder David Waterhouse stated the capital raise marks a pivotal moment for Australian aerospace development.

CEO Matt Hill highlighted that this funding supports both national and allied defence priorities and enables Hypersonix to launch the world's first hydrogen-powered hypersonic aircraft. Chairman Arthur Sinodinos, former US Ambassador and Australian Minister, said the investment demonstrates support for local leadership in next-generation aerospace and sovereign industrial capability.

Proceeds from the round will fund a NASA-backed test flight of the DART AE vehicle, powered by SPARTAN, with operations under the US Department of Defense HyCAT program via the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Hypersonix was selected as the first contract for HyCAT from a pool of more than 60 companies. The project aims to demonstrate the world's first sustained hypersonic flight using green hydrogen.

Additional funds will build advanced manufacturing facilities in Queensland and advance development of VISR, an 8-metre-long, reusable hydrogen-fuelled aircraft equipped with four SPARTAN engines and ceramic matrix composites for sustained hypersonic flight, supporting intelligence, surveillance, rapid delivery, and space system testing.

Related Links

Hypersonix Launch Systems

The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

