Military Space News
MILPLEX
 UK fails to reach deal to access EU defence scheme

UK fails to reach deal to access EU defence scheme

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Nov 28, 2025

Britain said Friday it was "disappointing" talks with Brussels to access a 150-billion-euro ($174 billion) EU scheme to bolster Europe's defences had failed amid disagreement over the entry fee.

European nations have scrambled to bolster their militaries since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Brussels launching its loan initiative earlier this year.

The SAFE (Security Action for Europe) scheme will provide EU countries with 150 billion euros of loans at lower rates to help them rearm.

London and Brussels had been wrangling over the level of contribution the UK would make to join the scheme, which would have allowed Britain to secure more lucrative access for its arms manufacturers.

EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said in a statement it was "disappointing that we have not been able to conclude discussions on UK participation in the first round of SAFE".

But he noted the UK defence industry "will still be able to participate in projects through SAFE on third-country terms".

"Our position was always clear: we will only sign agreements that are in the national interest and provide value for money," Thomas-Symonds added.

EU countries are obliged to spend the loaned money on weapons that are at least 65 percent produced in the bloc.

If Britain had joined, that figure would have been reduced for London -- meaning British firms could try to cash in more.

Both sides said the negotiations had been conducted in "good faith", with the European Commission also stressing that Britain can still participate in up to 35 percent of SAFE procurements.

It added that talks with Canada about its participation continue "and we hope to find an agreement before Sunday".

EU officials previously said the bloc had asked London to contribute up to 6.5 billion euros to join the SAFE scheme.

But Britain -- which left the EU in 2020 following its Brexit split -- baulked at that price tag and had pushed for a better deal, according to diplomatic sources.

Poland, Romania, France and Hungary were among the biggest claimants for money under SAFE, when Brussels unveiled its funding allocations in September.

Poland snapped up loans worth almost 44 billion euros, followed by Romania on 16.7 billion, and France and Hungary on 16.2 billion each, according to preliminary figures.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending
 Strasbourg, France (AFP) Nov 25, 2025
 Germany will escape EU punishment for breaking the bloc's budget rules because of a defence spending exemption, the European Commission said on Tuesday. Germany's public deficit is expected to be above three percent in 2025, but it will not be punished because it is "fully explained by the increase in defence spending", the EU executive said. Under the budget rules, a state's debt must not go higher than 60 percent of national output, with a public deficit of no more than three percent. But ... read more
MILPLEX
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
MILPLEX
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
MILPLEX
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions

 Japan scrambles aircraft over suspected China drone near Taiwan

 Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns

 Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
MILPLEX
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
MILPLEX
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
MILPLEX
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine

 Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
MILPLEX
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

 US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward

 G20 grapples with splintering world order

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
MILPLEX
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.