UK fails to reach deal to access EU defence scheme

European nations have scrambled to bolster their militaries since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Brussels launching its loan initiative earlier this year.
The SAFE (Security Action for Europe) scheme will provide EU countries with 150 billion euros of loans at lower rates to help them rearm.
London and Brussels had been wrangling over the level of contribution the UK would make to join the scheme, which would have allowed Britain to secure more lucrative access for its arms manufacturers.
EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said in a statement it was "disappointing that we have not been able to conclude discussions on UK participation in the first round of SAFE".
But he noted the UK defence industry "will still be able to participate in projects through SAFE on third-country terms".
"Our position was always clear: we will only sign agreements that are in the national interest and provide value for money," Thomas-Symonds added.
EU countries are obliged to spend the loaned money on weapons that are at least 65 percent produced in the bloc.
If Britain had joined, that figure would have been reduced for London -- meaning British firms could try to cash in more.
Both sides said the negotiations had been conducted in "good faith", with the European Commission also stressing that Britain can still participate in up to 35 percent of SAFE procurements.
It added that talks with Canada about its participation continue "and we hope to find an agreement before Sunday".
EU officials previously said the bloc had asked London to contribute up to 6.5 billion euros to join the SAFE scheme.
But Britain -- which left the EU in 2020 following its Brexit split -- baulked at that price tag and had pushed for a better deal, according to diplomatic sources.
Poland, Romania, France and Hungary were among the biggest claimants for money under SAFE, when Brussels unveiled its funding allocations in September.
Poland snapped up loans worth almost 44 billion euros, followed by Romania on 16.7 billion, and France and Hungary on 16.2 billion each, according to preliminary figures.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions
Japan scrambles aircraft over suspected China drone near Taiwan
Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany
US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward
G20 grapples with splintering world order
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters