Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week

by AFP Staff Writers
 Reykjavik (AFP) Nov 27, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday praised US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

"There is tremendous renewed energy around the peace process, and for that I want to commend US President Trump," Rutte told reporters during a visit to Iceland where he met with Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir.

A US-proposed ceasefire has breathed new life into negotiations, with officials from Russia, Ukraine, Washington and Europe ironing out conditions in talks spanning from Geneva to Abu Dhabi.

Washington has not published its latest plan, but Trump has called it a "fine-tuned" update of a previous 28-point proposal that was firmly rejected by Kyiv and its European allies for being what they said was a Kremlin wish-list.

The Kremlin has said it views some of the updated plan "positively", but said other points required further discussion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has meanwhile said the "principles" of the plan could lead to "deeper agreements".

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is due to visit Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week: sources
Washington (AFP) Nov 28, 2025 - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will skip next week's meeting of NATO foreign ministers despite allies' concerns about a US plan for Ukraine, sources familiar with the issue said.

It is highly unusual for the top diplomat of the United States, the linchpin of the transatlantic alliance, to skip the annual December meeting -- and even more striking as the agenda is set to be dominated by discussions about the intensive US diplomacy on the war in Ukraine.

People familiar with Rubio's travel plans, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that at this point he was not planning to attend the meeting in Brussels next Wednesday and Thursday and would instead send his deputy, Christopher Landau.

Also next week, as Rubio stays away from the NATO talks, President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow to discuss Ukraine diplomacy.

Rubio traveled last weekend to Switzerland for talks with Ukraine on a plan to end the war that has been criticized by European allies as looking like a wishlist for Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Rubio also met European national security advisors in Geneva.

A senior State Department official insisted that the Trump administration has already made progress in NATO by pressing allies to step up defense spending.

"Secretary Rubio has already attended dozens of meetings with NATO allies and it would be completely impractical to expect him at every meeting," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"The historic foreign policy achievements in just 10 months of this administration speak for themselves," the official said.

Washington's original plan -- drafted without input from Ukraine's European allies -- would have seen Kyiv withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and the United States de facto recognize the Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk regions as Russian.

Washington pared back the original plan following criticism from Kyiv and Europe, but the current contents remain unclear.

Throwing additional uncerainty on the diplomacy, Ukraine's top negotiator Andriy Yermak was removed Friday by President Volodymyr Zelensky as his aide came under a corruption probe.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
 Roissy-Charles De Gaulle Airport, France (AFP) Nov 25, 2025
 Two giant pandas were flying home from France to China for retirement on Tuesday, after the female was diagnosed with kidney failure, with a Chinese official pledging new bears would soon replace them. Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi arrived at the Beauval Zoo in central France in 2012 as part of China's "panda diplomacy" programme, which sees the black-and-white bears dispatched across the globe as soft-power ambassadors. The two pandas, both 17, were meant to stay in France until January 202 ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
SUPERPOWERS
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
SUPERPOWERS
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions

 Japan scrambles aircraft over suspected China drone near Taiwan

 Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns

 Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
SUPERPOWERS
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SUPERPOWERS
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
SUPERPOWERS
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine

 Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
SUPERPOWERS
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

 US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward

 G20 grapples with splintering world order

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.