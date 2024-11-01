Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions
illustration only

Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Nov 28, 2025

Braunschweig-based Aerodata AG has developed the AeroForce X, a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle system designed to support armed forces in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and to enhance force protection. The system targets missions that require improved situational awareness, rapid response, and sustained operational presence.

AeroForce X is intended to provide value across the full mission chain, from ISR tasks to electronic reconnaissance and flights with heavy payloads. Its design combines a high payload capacity with long endurance to extend mission range and improve effectiveness.

The air vehicle is planned for flight durations of up to 40 hours, with a maximum take-off weight under 5 tonnes and a payload capacity of up to 1.3 tonnes. These parameters allow the platform to support complex, extended operations and a broad set of mission profiles.

AeroForce X is built around a modular architecture that supports multiple configurations for different operational scenarios. Networked operation with other systems, including manned reconnaissance aircraft, enables cooperative missions intended to increase efficiency and targeting precision.

A key feature of the program is that AeroForce X is developed without ITAR-controlled components, making it available to international customers without U.S. export restrictions. Aerodata positions the aircraft as an option for partners who require a MALE system that can be integrated without U.S. regulatory constraints.

"With AeroForce X, we offer a tailor-made, rapidly available solution that meets the increasing demands of modern surveillance and reconnaissance missions - especially when it comes to protecting critical infrastructure," explains Neset Tukenmez, CEO of Aerodata AG. "Our platform integrates state-of-the-art sensor and mission system technology and guarantees maximum precision and reliability in the most demanding operational scenarios."

The AeroForce X is developed and manufactured entirely in Germany, in line with German aerospace quality and safety standards. Aerodata has scheduled initial ground tests and flight trials for 2026 as the program moves from development toward operational readiness.

Aerodata plans to showcase AeroForce X alongside other unmanned and manned airborne surveillance products at the Dubai Airshow from 17 to 21 November 2025. Visitors can obtain further technical details and discuss potential applications of the system at booth 639 during the event.

Related Links
 Aerodata AG
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Drones crash in Romania, Moldova as Russia bombards Ukraine
 Bucharest (AFP) Nov 25, 2025
 Drones crashed in both Romania and Moldova on Tuesday, with Bucharest deploying four fighter jets after a night of massive Russian air strikes in neighbouring Ukraine. NATO member Romania and its neighbour, Moldova, have repeatedly seen violations of their airspaces, including drone fragments falling onto their soil, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moldovan police said a village was evacuated after drone fragments fell on a house in the Cuhurestii de Jos region of the Fl ... read more
UAV NEWS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
UAV NEWS
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine

 Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
UAV NEWS
Japan scrambles aircraft over suspected China drone near Taiwan

 Belgium's Antwerp port vulnerable to drone attack, boss warns

 Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically

 Drones crash in Romania, Moldova as Russia bombards Ukraine
UAV NEWS
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
UAV NEWS
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
UAV NEWS
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending

 Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm

 Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine

 Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
UAV NEWS
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

 US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward

 G20 grapples with splintering world order

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
UAV NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.