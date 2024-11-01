Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Nov 28, 2025



Braunschweig-based Aerodata AG has developed the AeroForce X, a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle system designed to support armed forces in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and to enhance force protection. The system targets missions that require improved situational awareness, rapid response, and sustained operational presence.

AeroForce X is intended to provide value across the full mission chain, from ISR tasks to electronic reconnaissance and flights with heavy payloads. Its design combines a high payload capacity with long endurance to extend mission range and improve effectiveness.

The air vehicle is planned for flight durations of up to 40 hours, with a maximum take-off weight under 5 tonnes and a payload capacity of up to 1.3 tonnes. These parameters allow the platform to support complex, extended operations and a broad set of mission profiles.

AeroForce X is built around a modular architecture that supports multiple configurations for different operational scenarios. Networked operation with other systems, including manned reconnaissance aircraft, enables cooperative missions intended to increase efficiency and targeting precision.

A key feature of the program is that AeroForce X is developed without ITAR-controlled components, making it available to international customers without U.S. export restrictions. Aerodata positions the aircraft as an option for partners who require a MALE system that can be integrated without U.S. regulatory constraints.

"With AeroForce X, we offer a tailor-made, rapidly available solution that meets the increasing demands of modern surveillance and reconnaissance missions - especially when it comes to protecting critical infrastructure," explains Neset Tukenmez, CEO of Aerodata AG. "Our platform integrates state-of-the-art sensor and mission system technology and guarantees maximum precision and reliability in the most demanding operational scenarios."

The AeroForce X is developed and manufactured entirely in Germany, in line with German aerospace quality and safety standards. Aerodata has scheduled initial ground tests and flight trials for 2026 as the program moves from development toward operational readiness.

Aerodata plans to showcase AeroForce X alongside other unmanned and manned airborne surveillance products at the Dubai Airshow from 17 to 21 November 2025. Visitors can obtain further technical details and discuss potential applications of the system at booth 639 during the event.

Related Links

Aerodata AG

UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

