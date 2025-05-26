Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call
Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Madrid (AFP) May 26, 2025

Germany will keep supplying weapons to Israel despite its intensified offensive in Gaza that has sparked international outcry, the foreign minister said on Monday, snubbing Spanish calls for an embargo.

"As a country that understands Israel's security and existence as a core principle, Germany is always obliged to assist Israel in guaranteeing its security," Johann Wadephul told a joint press conference in Madrid alongside Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

"That naturally includes being willing to supply weapons in the future," said Wadephul, citing Germany's unique responsibility towards Israel after the Holocaust.

Spain, long an outspoken critic of the war in Gaza that was sparked by the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, is urging EU partners to follow its lead and stop selling weapons to Israel.

Albares called for that ban and the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel cooperation deal on Sunday as he hosted 20 European and Arab countries to discuss ways to end the conflict.

Wadephul added that "we must not ignore the fate" of Gazans, opposing their "expulsion" and a "policy of starvation" as well as urging the supply of humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian territory.

Albares said Israel's offensive had "no military objective" except "turning Gaza into a huge cemetery", demanding the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid after months of Israeli blockade.

Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
 Washington (AFP) May 21, 2025
 US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted the Boeing 747 that the Gulf emirate of Qatar offered to President Donald Trump for use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Qatar's offer of the jet - which is valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars - has raised huge constitutional and ethical questions, as well as security concerns about using an aircraft donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive presidential plane. "The Secretary of Defense has accepted a Boeing ... read more
MILPLEX
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
MILPLEX
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
MILPLEX
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
MILPLEX
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
MILPLEX
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
MILPLEX
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO

 EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
MILPLEX
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up

 Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.