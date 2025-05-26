Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

"As a country that understands Israel's security and existence as a core principle, Germany is always obliged to assist Israel in guaranteeing its security," Johann Wadephul told a joint press conference in Madrid alongside Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.
"That naturally includes being willing to supply weapons in the future," said Wadephul, citing Germany's unique responsibility towards Israel after the Holocaust.
Spain, long an outspoken critic of the war in Gaza that was sparked by the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, is urging EU partners to follow its lead and stop selling weapons to Israel.
Albares called for that ban and the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel cooperation deal on Sunday as he hosted 20 European and Arab countries to discuss ways to end the conflict.
Wadephul added that "we must not ignore the fate" of Gazans, opposing their "expulsion" and a "policy of starvation" as well as urging the supply of humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian territory.
Albares said Israel's offensive had "no military objective" except "turning Gaza into a huge cemetery", demanding the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid after months of Israeli blockade.
Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges
Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank
Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters