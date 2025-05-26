Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call



by AFP Staff Writers



Madrid (AFP) May 26, 2025



Germany will keep supplying weapons to Israel despite its intensified offensive in Gaza that has sparked international outcry, the foreign minister said on Monday, snubbing Spanish calls for an embargo.

"As a country that understands Israel's security and existence as a core principle, Germany is always obliged to assist Israel in guaranteeing its security," Johann Wadephul told a joint press conference in Madrid alongside Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

"That naturally includes being willing to supply weapons in the future," said Wadephul, citing Germany's unique responsibility towards Israel after the Holocaust.

Spain, long an outspoken critic of the war in Gaza that was sparked by the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, is urging EU partners to follow its lead and stop selling weapons to Israel.

Albares called for that ban and the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel cooperation deal on Sunday as he hosted 20 European and Arab countries to discuss ways to end the conflict.

Wadephul added that "we must not ignore the fate" of Gazans, opposing their "expulsion" and a "policy of starvation" as well as urging the supply of humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian territory.

Albares said Israel's offensive had "no military objective" except "turning Gaza into a huge cemetery", demanding the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid after months of Israeli blockade.

Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

