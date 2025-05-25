Indonesia, China agree to bolster ties ahead of ASEAN summit

"Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise globally, posing a serious threat to international economic and trade order," Li told Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday, according to Xinhua state news agency.
"In the face of these risks, unity and cooperation are the only viable path forward."
Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies pouring capital into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly in the nickel sector.
But the two countries' disputed claims into the strategic waterways of the South China Sea and its nearby territories have weighed on their relationship in recent years.
Li said Beijing was keen to further advance cooperation with Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"China is ready to work with Indonesia and other developing countries to... uphold multilateralism and free trade, and advance a multipolar world and inclusive globalisation," Li said.
Prabowo also lauded Indonesia's "close and good" friendship with China.
"Indonesia is ready to create a safe and prosperous region. Indonesia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China for us to create a peaceful region, which is safe for all," the Indonesian leader said.
Prabowo and Li oversaw the signings of several agreements, pledging closer cooperation in areas including economic development and finance.
The presidential palace later announced that eight other agreements were signed in sectors covering tourism, health, investment and media.
The Chinese premier is headed next to Malaysia for an ASEAN summit between members of the 10-country bloc, China and oil-producing countries.
Prabowo had visited Beijing last year, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that he hoped for a "new chapter" in bilateral relations.
The two countries have in the past sparred verbally over disputed claims in the South China Sea -- which China claims almost entirely.
Beijing has for years sought to expand its presence in the contested waters, brushing aside an international ruling that its claim has no legal basis.
Chinese vessels have occasionally entered Indonesia-claimed areas of the North Natuna Sea at the southern edge of the South China Sea, drawing protests from Jakarta.
In October, Indonesia said it drove Chinese coast guard ships from contested waters in the South China Sea on three separate occasions.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges
Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank
Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters