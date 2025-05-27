Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli military wrote on Telegram.
It said in a separate statement that a projectile was intercepted by the air force, without sirens being activated.
The Huthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 following Hamas's attack on Israel.
The Iran-backed Yemeni rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but resumed them after Israel restarted its campaign in the territory.
While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, a missile fired by the group in early May hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv for the first time.
Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in recent months in retaliation for the attacks, including on ports and the airport in Sanaa.
Israel said it downed a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday and two others on Thursday.
The Huthis claimed attacks on both days targeting Ben Gurion airport.
Air raid sirens in Jerusalem as army says intercepts Yemen missile
Jerusalem (AFP) May 25, 2025 - The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, shortly after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, according to AFP journalists.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement.
Israel's rescue service, the Magen David Adom (MDA), said there were no reports of injuries related to the launch.
Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels later claimed the attack, saying the projectile had targeted Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv.
The Israeli military reported shooting down two missiles launched from Yemen on Thursday, with the MDA reporting at least one person injured while seeking shelter from the first.
The Yemeni group has repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 following Hamas's attack on Israel.
The rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but resumed them after Israel restarted its campaign in coastal territory.
The Huthis recently warned they would impose a "naval blockade" on the Israeli port of Haifa after the country's military intensified its offensive in Gaza.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges
Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Canada discussing joining US 'Golden Dome' as Putin signals no issues
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank
Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
Dealing with Russia: Strategic negligence, incompetence or worse?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters