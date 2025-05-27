Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen



by AFP Staff Writers



Jerusalem (AFP) May 27, 2025



The Israeli military said Tuesday it intercepted a missile and another projectile fired from Yemen, where Huthi rebels have regularly launched attacks they say are in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli military wrote on Telegram.

It said in a separate statement that a projectile was intercepted by the air force, without sirens being activated.

The Huthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 following Hamas's attack on Israel.

The Iran-backed Yemeni rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but resumed them after Israel restarted its campaign in the territory.

While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, a missile fired by the group in early May hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv for the first time.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in recent months in retaliation for the attacks, including on ports and the airport in Sanaa.

Israel said it downed a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday and two others on Thursday.

The Huthis claimed attacks on both days targeting Ben Gurion airport.

Air raid sirens in Jerusalem as army says intercepts Yemen missile

Jerusalem (AFP) May 25, 2025 - The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, shortly after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, according to AFP journalists.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement.

Israel's rescue service, the Magen David Adom (MDA), said there were no reports of injuries related to the launch.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels later claimed the attack, saying the projectile had targeted Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military reported shooting down two missiles launched from Yemen on Thursday, with the MDA reporting at least one person injured while seeking shelter from the first.

The Yemeni group has repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 following Hamas's attack on Israel.

The rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but resumed them after Israel restarted its campaign in coastal territory.

The Huthis recently warned they would impose a "naval blockade" on the Israeli port of Haifa after the country's military intensified its offensive in Gaza.

