Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

"You have to dismantle their nuclear infrastructure and that means ... they will not have the capacity to enrich uranium," he said in a speech in Jerusalem, adding that any deal should also "bring in the prevention of ballistic missiles".
"The real deal that works is the deal which removes Iran's capacity to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons," the Israeli premier said.
"Iran will not have nuclear weapons," he added.
Western governments have long suspected Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons capability, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied, insisting its programme is for peaceful purposes only.
Iran and the United States, which have been foes since the Islamic revolution of 1979, held a third round of nuclear talks mediated by Oman on Saturday.
Both Tehran and Washington reported progress in the talks, with a US official calling them "positive and productive" while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said work would take place to "reduce the differences" between the sides ahead of another round of talks next week.
A 2015 accord between Iran and major powers that limited its nuclear activities in return for easing international sanctions effectively collapsed after US President Donald Trump abandoned it three years later.
Since returning to the White House, Trump has called on Iran to negotiate a new deal while threatening to take military action if it does not.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact
Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions
'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future
'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters