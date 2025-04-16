Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Mackerel and missiles: EU-UK defence deal snags on fish
 By Umberto BACCHI
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) April 16, 2025

Cod and herring are normally more likely to be on the dinner menu than the negotiating table at European security talks.

Yet, mackerel and missiles have become entangled in a tense diplomatic dance between London and Brussels that is causing friction ahead of a landmark EU-UK summit next month.

Both sides are hoping a defence and security pact will be the highlight of the May 19 meeting, as Donald Trump's return to the White House casts doubt over the US commitment to NATO and European protection.

The London summit is also meant to turn the page on years of post-Brexit rancour, as part of a "reset" in relations vowed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

But captained by France, some EU countries are pushing to link the opening of defence talks to successful negotiations in other areas, with fishing a major sticking point.

"A very large majority of member states are in favour of signing this partnership during the summit," said a diplomatic source. "France's position is more tied to its own issues".

The commission is due to update member states on the negotiations on Wednesday.

- Bone of contention -

Fishing, one of the thorniest points in Brexit negotiations, was always due to make a comeback on the cross-Channel diplomatic agenda, as a deal granting European boats access to British waters is to expire in 2026.

France and other EU countries on the North Sea would like the current agreement rolled over -- with London so far reluctant.

Even though fishing represents a fraction of Britain's economy, it still stirs passions as politicians rally behind the island's rich maritime history.

Caving to French requests could play out poorly as England gears up for local elections on May 1, said Sebastien Maillard, a special adviser to the Jacques Delors Institute, a think tank.

On the other hand, Paris sees an extension as a needed sign of goodwill from Britain, which wants to renegotiate in its favour other aspects of a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU to help fire up a stagnant economy, he said.

"We very much welcome the UK's desire to move closer to Europe after deciding to leave five years ago. We can now build a positive agenda that is in our mutual interest in a changing strategic and economic context," said a French diplomat.

"We look forward to hearing more about the commitments the British are prepared to make in this regard."

- 'A bit of impatience' -

The UK has much to gain from a security deal that would open the door for British defence companies to benefit from European programmes to boost weapons production.

London is also eyeing a new veterinary pact to smooth exports of British agricultural goods.

So far however, a proposal floated by the European Commission -- a mobility programme for under-30s -- has been ruled out on the British side.

And there is of course the matter of fish.

"There is a bit of impatience on the European side to know what the UK is ready to offer. Because right now, it's not offering anything," said Maillard.

That argument is endorsed by several European capitals favouring a so-called "package" approach to negotiations.

"The French are certainly not alone... they have plenty of support," said another EU diplomat.

- 'Make it work' -

In other European capitals, though, there is alarm at the prospect that progress on defence cooperation could be slowed down by fraught negotiations over fishing at a time where Europe might have to confront a belligerent Russia on its own.

"I don't see France changing its tune. (It's) very frustrating," said a third EU diplomat.

With just over a month to go, time is running short to thrash out the details of a security and defence pact in time for May's summit.

This makes it more likely the event will mark the launch of negotiations, rather than deliver a substantial deal outright.

Yet, even that could be considered a success given the acrimony that followed Britain's exit from the EU club.

"It's evident to all the 27 member states that this summit is of undeniable importance, symbolically and strategically," said the first diplomat. "So there is a clear will to make it work."

A spokesperson said the UK government was working with the EU to identify areas for deeper cooperation but had been clear that "there will be no return to freedom of movement, the customs union or the single market."

London declined to provide "a running commentary on talks", just as Starmer, speaking to journalists after a Paris summit in March, quipped back: "I am going to resist the temptation to start talking about fish."

SUPERPOWERS
