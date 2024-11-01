Pentagon moves to overhaul independent US military newspaper

Stars and Stripes was first published over 150 years ago and is authorized by Congress to remain free from political interference despite being funded by the Department of Defense.
The paper will adapt "to serve a new generation of service members," including by stopping the publication of reports by the independent Associated Press wire service, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on X.
"Stars & Stripes will be custom tailored to our warfighters. It will focus on warfighting, weapons systems, fitness, lethality, survivability, and ALL THINGS MILITARY," he wrote.
The announcement came days after the Washington Post reported that applicants to the military newspaper have been asked how they would support President Donald Trump's priorities, raising concerns about its independence.
Stars and Stripes was first published by Union soldiers during the Civil War in 1861 and has been continually published since World War II, according to its website.
Its reports focus on the military community and range from news to entertainment.
The paper's leadership had not been aware the Trump administration was asking applicants about how they would support the president's policies, Jacqueline Smith, the ombudsman who guards the paper's independence, told the Post.
Smith said asking such a question "is antithetical to Stripes' journalistic and federally mandated mission."
Stars and Stripes Editor-in-Chief Erik Slavin told NBC News that the paper "does not ask questions about policy support during job interviews."
PEN America, an organization that advocates for free expression, accused the Pentagon on Thursday of "trying to turn this independent newsroom into a mouthpiece for the administration's political messaging."
Parnell indicated the Pentagon planned to take a larger role in the newspaper's operations.
"Stars & Stripes has a proud legacy of reporting news that's important to our service members," Parnell said.
"The Department of War is committed to ensuring the outlet continues to reflect that proud legacy."
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
'Sign of life': defence boom lifts German factory orders
Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles
MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
NATO 'far from being in a crisis' over Greenland: top commander
EU should consider forming combined military force: defence chief
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters