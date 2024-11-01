Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

by AFP Staff Writers
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Jan 8, 2026

A Malaysian former army chief and his two wives were among five people detained Wednesday during a graft investigation into a military procurement project, according to the country's anti-corruption agency and local media.

Authorities have raided several companies over the case since late last year, and six bank accounts belonging to an unidentified suspect and his family members have also been seized.

Details of the case have not been disclosed, but it is understood to focus on payments purportedly made into the bank account of a senior army officer.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced a series of detentions in a statement late Wednesday but did not name the suspects.

But local media quoted MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki as confirming that former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was arrested along with his two wives.

Hafizuddeain had been placed on leave in late December pending an investigation into his conduct.

A married couple were also among those detained, according to MACC.

"MACC is committed to carrying out investigations with full transparency and professionalism," the statement said.

Azam did not immediately respond to AFP queries about the identities of those detained.

The anti-graft agency also foiled an attempt to move 2.4 million ringgit ($591,000) in cash linked to the probe, according to national news agency Bernama.

On Wednesday, Bernama quoted Azam as saying that the money was seized when an individual linked to the case was caught attempting to move it to another location.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 7, 2026
 President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wanted to increase the US defense budget by half next year to a giant $1.5 trillion to deal with "troubled and dangerous times." Trump has frequently employed the US military - which is currently funded at record spending levels - since returning to office, including strikes on Yemeni rebels, Iranian nuclear sites and alleged drug-smuggling boats, as well as a brazen special forces raid to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. "I have determined that, ... read more
MILPLEX
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
MILPLEX
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026

 Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
MILPLEX
RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
MILPLEX
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
MILPLEX
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
MILPLEX
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

 UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
MILPLEX
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?

 Macron says allies agree 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine; Germany could join multinational force

 US would lead Ukraine ceasefire force; Turkey says Europe should take responsibility for own security
MILPLEX
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.