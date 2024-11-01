Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

Authorities have raided several companies over the case since late last year, and six bank accounts belonging to an unidentified suspect and his family members have also been seized.
Details of the case have not been disclosed, but it is understood to focus on payments purportedly made into the bank account of a senior army officer.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced a series of detentions in a statement late Wednesday but did not name the suspects.
But local media quoted MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki as confirming that former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was arrested along with his two wives.
Hafizuddeain had been placed on leave in late December pending an investigation into his conduct.
A married couple were also among those detained, according to MACC.
"MACC is committed to carrying out investigations with full transparency and professionalism," the statement said.
Azam did not immediately respond to AFP queries about the identities of those detained.
The anti-graft agency also foiled an attempt to move 2.4 million ringgit ($591,000) in cash linked to the probe, according to national news agency Bernama.
On Wednesday, Bernama quoted Azam as saying that the money was seized when an individual linked to the case was caught attempting to move it to another location.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks
Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion
Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed
Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?
Macron says allies agree 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine; Germany could join multinational force
US would lead Ukraine ceasefire force; Turkey says Europe should take responsibility for own security
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters