India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

"They have been told that this is unacceptable to us, and please put a stop to it," General Upendra Dwivedi told reporters in New Delhi in an annual briefing to the media.
Heads of military operations of both countries spoke to each other earlier on Tuesday, he said.
India's army reported sighting multiple drones flying over Indian-controlled border villages last week.
"These drones, I believe, were defensive drones, which want to come over (our territory) to see if any action is being planned against them," Dwivedi said.
There was no immediate response from Pakistan's army.
Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full.
The neighbours fought for four days in May 2025, weeks after New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, claims Pakistan denied.
The ensuing conflict killed at least 70 people, and saw both sides make extensive use of drones as well as intense missile and artillery barrages.
"We are fully alert along the Line of Control," Dwivedi added, referring to the heavily fortified de facto border.
Dwivedi said several low-flying drones entered Indian-controlled airspace with their lights switched on -- as many as seven on Saturday, and another two or three on Sunday.
"It's possible they wanted to see if there were any gaps, laxity in our defence, any gaps through which they could send terrorists," he added.
Rebel groups in Indian-run Kashmir have waged an insurgency for 35 years demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
|
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks
Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion
Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade
Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed
Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles
Timeline of Japan and China's spat
MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters