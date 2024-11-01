Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Jan 13, 2026

India's army chief accused Pakistan on Tuesday of flying drones into Indian-administered territory in disputed Kashmir, where the nuclear-armed rivals fought a four-day clash last year.

"They have been told that this is unacceptable to us, and please put a stop to it," General Upendra Dwivedi told reporters in New Delhi in an annual briefing to the media.

Heads of military operations of both countries spoke to each other earlier on Tuesday, he said.

India's army reported sighting multiple drones flying over Indian-controlled border villages last week.

"These drones, I believe, were defensive drones, which want to come over (our territory) to see if any action is being planned against them," Dwivedi said.

There was no immediate response from Pakistan's army.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full.

The neighbours fought for four days in May 2025, weeks after New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, claims Pakistan denied.

The ensuing conflict killed at least 70 people, and saw both sides make extensive use of drones as well as intense missile and artillery barrages.

"We are fully alert along the Line of Control," Dwivedi added, referring to the heavily fortified de facto border.

Dwivedi said several low-flying drones entered Indian-controlled airspace with their lights switched on -- as many as seven on Saturday, and another two or three on Sunday.

"It's possible they wanted to see if there were any gaps, laxity in our defence, any gaps through which they could send terrorists," he added.

Rebel groups in Indian-run Kashmir have waged an insurgency for 35 years demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
 Stockholm (AFP) Jan 12, 2026
 Sweden is investing four billion kronor ($437 million) to acquire drones for all branches of its armed forces, the country's defence minister said Monday, stressing that Europe needed to assume "greater responsibility" for itself and Ukraine. Defence Minister Pal Jonson said the investment included reconnaissance and electronic warfare drones and "long-range loitering munitions" - also known as kamikaze or suicide drones. "It also includes maritime drones for mine clearance and maritime surveil ... read more
UAV NEWS
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
UAV NEWS
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
UAV NEWS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
UAV NEWS
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
UAV NEWS
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
UAV NEWS
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
UAV NEWS
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles

 Timeline of Japan and China's spat

 MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
UAV NEWS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.