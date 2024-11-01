North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

Seoul and Tokyo said Sunday they had detected the launch from near Pyongyang of two ballistic missiles -- the country's first test of the year just hours before South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung headed to Beijing for a summit.
Lee has said he hopes to use his visit to harness China's clout over North Korea to improve Seoul's ties with Pyongyang.
On Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying the test showed "the readiness of the DPRK's nuclear forces", referring to North Korea by its official name.
"Important achievements have been recently made in putting our nuclear forces on a practical basis and preparing them for an actual war," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.
Pyongyang's activity, he said, was "aimed at gradually putting the nuclear war deterrent on a high-developed basis".
Photos shared by state media showed Kim puffing on a cigarette accompanied by top officials as a missile soars into the early morning sky.
"Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events," Kim was quoted as saying, a clear reference to Washington's weekend capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The operation represents a nightmare scenario for North Korea's leadership, which has long feared a so-called "decapitation strike" of that kind and accused Washington of seeking to remove it from power.
Pyongyang condemned it Sunday as a "serious encroachment of sovereignty" that "clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the US".
- 'War deterrent' -
Pyongyang has for decades justified its nuclear and missile programmes as a deterrent against alleged regime change efforts by Washington.
Sunday's launch "can be interpreted as a message signalling that Pyongyang possesses a war deterrent and nuclear capabilities, unlike Venezuela," Hong Min, an analyst at the Seoul-based Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.
He pointed to state media reports Sunday that Kim had visited a facility involved in making tactical guided weapons.
This, he said, "demonstrated a capability to launch more precise strikes than existing multiple rocket launchers from various platforms, including air and ground".
North Korea's new weapon system using hypersonic missiles was first tested in October.
Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.
They have been deployed to deadly effect last year on cities in Ukraine by Russia, with whom North Korea has deepened ties in recent years, and by Iran against Israel.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce with over 250 drones
Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
Drones dive into aviation's deepest enigma as MH370 hunt restarts
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
UK launches paid military gap-year scheme amid recruitment struggles
Malaysia raids firms in army procurement graft probe
'Not our enemy': Rush to rearm sparks backlash in east Germany
German MPs approve 50 bn euros in military purchases
Bombs away for Trump, self-proclaimed peace president
US allies, foes alarmed by toppling of Venezuela's Maduro
As Trump imposes 'Donroe' Doctrine, murky message to US rivals
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters